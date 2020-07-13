RaiderMaven
What it Means to be a Raider Podcast: Chris Morris

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Henderson, Nev.--I have traveled the world covering. I have been to virtually every big game in every sport. I have been to nearly all of the NFL stadiums, Super Bowls, playoffs, and more. But in my travels, I learned first hand about the emotion and passion of Raider Nation and the fanatics that love it.

The reach of this franchise has crossed cultural and national borders. There is something about this particular franchise that seizes people's hearts and emotions in a way that many simply can't.

Is there a secret? What is the musical instrument that calls fans and passion to this organization like the Pied Piper?

We present a series of podcasts at Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven, where we investigate what it means to be a Raider. We will talk with former and current Raider players and employees. We will communicate with fans and even opposing players about what makes, "Da Raiders."

Today we welcome Chris Morris. Chris was drafted by Al Davis and the Raiders in 2006.  A great offensive lineman, he played in the Silver and Black from 2006-2009.  He played after the Raiders with the Patriots, Titans, Lions, and Panthers.  But as you will hear, he is a Raider.

Do you know someone that should be on this podcast? Do you have a favorite former player or someone you know who would have an exciting story on being a Raider? Make sure you leave that in the comment section.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

