How Klint Kubiak's Experience Factored into the Raiders' Decision

In their search for a head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders saw many of the same things in Klint Kubiak that others around the league did.

Raiders Get Kubiak

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer explained a few of the things that make Kubiak a solid for Las Vegas . Kubiak's ability to lead an offense is evident to everyone around the National Football League, as he has taken a once-castaway Sam Darnold and helped guide the Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

However, Breer believes the Raiders will appreciate Kubiak's experience, as he has gradually built a strong case to be an NFL head coach. There is reason to be excited in Las Vegas, as they should have their vacant head coaching position filled and are in a prime position to draft the top quarterback.

Aug 20, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak during practice at Yulman Stadium (Tulane). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"One is that he’s an incredibly sharp and self-aware offensive mind. His first shot at being an offensive coordinator ended with Mike Zimmer’s firing in Minnesota in 2021. His second came to a close with Dennis Allen being let go by the Saints in ’24. It would have been easy for him to chalk that up to wrong place, wrong time. Instead, he dove right into what he’d done wrong, particularly after a hot start for his offense in New Orleans in ’24 petered out," Breer said.

"Two is that he is the ultimate team player. Maybe he won’t say it, but I know he was very reluctant to go on the interview circuit amid the Seahawks’ title run, not wanting anything to interfere with their pursuit of a championship. A lot of guys say that when they’re in this sort of position. I really believe Kubiak lived it, to the point where, even with the two second interviews on Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, I still thought there was an outside chance he might pull his name out of the running for both."

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained how the Raiders will handle filling out Kubiak's coaching staff. Although much of Pete Carroll's staff is still under contract, Spytek plans to allow Kubiak to build out his coaching staff the way he sees fit.

“I want to turn that over to the coach. I mean, we're going to have a lot of great conversations about who, why, where. There's going to be a lot of great football conversations. But my belief has always been you give a lot of the responsibility to the head coach to hire the staff that he wants to hire. It's who reports to him and who he works with every day,” Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

