The Raiders Have Seemingly Found Their Next Head Coach

The Las Vegas Raiders' prolonged search for a head coach is finally coming to an end. After taking the entire month of January to sort through options, and likely, wait for their top pick to become available, the Raiders appear to have decided upon who their next head coach will be.

Raiders' Next Move

After weeks of rumors and speculations, the Raiders are set to hire Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their next head coach. Kubiak has worked his way up the coaching ranks and is well-respected around the league, even aside from his father, Gary Kubiak.

Las Vegas holds the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and will present Kubiak with the necessary resources to build out a much more competent roster than the one the Raiders currently have.

"After meeting Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal to become the next head coach of the Raiders," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Sunday.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently gave insight into how the Raiders will build things out once their head coaching vacancy is filled. Spytek and the Raiders' front office know they need a complete reset in the locker room and on the coaching staff. They hope Kubiak can spark a change.

“It'll be built organizationally. We want to define what it means to be a Raider. We want people that are excited to be a Raider. We think that this is an exciting job, and we want people where it means a little bit more to be a Raider. And I think when we can find that, we can find those people that are dying to stay here, dying to come here, dying not to leave here, then that success with some stability will be created,” Spytek said.

Source: After meeting Saturday with Las Vegas and Arizona, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak intends to try to work out a deal to become the next head coach of the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/KlFQiVlDy4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2026

“There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players. And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it.

“And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

