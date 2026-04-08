A Dexter Lawrence Trade Makes Too Much Sense for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most improved teams this offseason, and their draft class has yet to be revealed. They have the first overall pick, where they have the biggest chance to select a franchise-altering player.

Fernando Mendoza projects to be the quarterback they need to change the culture in Las Vegas, but I also think their signing Kirk Cousins is a move that pushes them that much closer to contention. What's a move they should consider if they want to improve their window of contention even further?

Trade to Consider

ESPN sources: Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has requested a trade and he will not be participating in the team’s off-season workout program that opens Tuesday.



Lawrence and the Giants have been through two off seasons attempting to negotiate a contract… pic.twitter.com/WUSTNxmeGh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2026

Dexter Lawrence has been one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL, and his trade request means he's ready to go to a contender. While the Raiders aren't contenders at the moment, they have the future cap space to give him a contract he'd want to sign.

Reports also suggest that if the New York Giants were willing to trade him, they'd be looking for a late first-round pick or a second-round pick. The Raiders have the 36th overall pick, which is just four picks removed from the first round. That should be enough for the Giants to consider a trade if they can't get his contract situation figured out, but I could even see the Raiders throw in a future second as well to sweeten the deal.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As amazing as Lawrence could be, giving up a first for him would be a reckless move on behalf of the Raiders' front office. Adding him to a defensive line that already has Maxx Crosby will give them more star power on defense, but their status as contenders rides on whether Mendoza can put the league on notice in year one.

Either that or Cousins can turn back the clock and, reunited with Klint Kubiak , can hone his inner Minnesota Vikings and have the Raiders as a scrappy contender to sneak into the playoffs. Ultimately, offering a first-round pick in exchange for Lawrence would increase their chances of landing that deal, but there's too much risk involved in trading for a nearly 30-year-old defensive tackle.

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) speaks at a press conference during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Lawrence is up for grabs, the Raiders have all the pieces in place to trade for him and extend their championship window. Even with a healthy Lawrence on their team next season, the most they could hope for is a playoff appearance, but I doubt they'd have enough to go on a Super Bowl run.

Making a trade like this would place immense pressure on their rookie quarterback, but it would also show they have faith in their guy and are confident they will be contenders sooner rather than later.