Las Vegas Raiders Alex Leatherwood on His 2nd Training Camp

Dallas, Texas-The Las Vegas Raiders have high hopes for the 2022 season, and perhaps no player will impact that success more than Alex Leatherwood.

In his rookie campaign, there were many things that encouraged optimism, but like his linemate Kolton Miller in his rookie season, there were a lot of things that bred concern.

Leatherwood discussed in detail his second training camp and you can watch it in its entirety below, and read the transcript:

Guard/Tackle Alex Leatherwood

Q: How are you processing the competition for your spot?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, it’s going good. We have a very talented o-line group. A lot of good depth, so great competition. It’s been fun.”

Q: How are you processing the fact that it looks like maybe you’re not starting?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, it’s just all about going in each day and just keeping your head down and working. Make the main thing, the main thing. I do my work; they do their work. Just have fun and compete.”

Q: Even as a big recruit you had to compete for reps, has that prepared you for the NFL?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, just me being from Bama (Alabama) I’m no stranger to competition. So, I know exactly how to handle it.”

Q: Do you think this preseason is going to be more important than anything going into the season?

Leatherwood: “No, not really. I feel like every day is important, the way I come in every day and work.”

Q: What more have you seen from your competition that made you want to improve upon?

Leatherwood: “Nothing really specific, but just improve my game as a whole. Pass pro and the run game, you can never be perfect in the game, so always work on everything.”

Q: How do you feel mentally in this training camp?

Leatherwood: I feel good, being that this is my second year. So, it’s not my first time doing it again. I’m in great spirits. I got a lot of great teammates, great coaches. Yeah, I feel good about everything.”

Q: What’s it like working with Carmen Bricillo being a new o-line coach this year?

Leatherwood: “It’s been great. It’s always good having a new o-line coach. You get to learn new technique, or a new perspective to play o-line. But it’s been good, he’s a great coach.”

Q: How’s your confidence throughout these last couple of years?

Leatherwood: “I basically try not to get too high or too low, just staying grounded. It’s going well. I’m human, so we all have our ups and downs. But overall, I feel good.”

Q: Denzelle (Good) announced his retirement. What are your thoughts of him taking this time off the field now?

Leatherwood: “Great teammate, great dude. He’s taught me a lot, just being at guard and at tackle. Just a great dude, great leader and a great mentor. So, good luck with him in his journey, and I’ll definitely miss him.”

