Las Vegas Raiders Need Ameer Abdullah to be Special

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders made big changes in the offseason. Everyone is aware of the addition of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, but the Silver and Black snagged a free agent who could be, "Special."

The Nebraska Cornhusker Ameer Abdullah has been playing for a long time, and while his running back skills are known, his chances to make the roster come on special teams.

Abdullah is elusive, and a feisty veteran who could help the Raiders' special teams to be special in the return game. You can watch his entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Running Back Ameer Abdullah

Q: What are your impressions on how quickly the offense is coming together in training camp?

Abdullah: “Guys are pros. I kind of expect that for guys to go home, study, come back and apply the meeting rooms to the field. I think that’s just the expectation out here.”

Q: You guys have a deep running back room; how do you think that versatility helps you guys?

Abdullah: “I think we have guys that can do a multitude of things, like you said. Right now, it’s about just meshing well together, bringing our best effort for whatever they ask us to do. I think guys are answering the call right now.”

Q: How do you balance all the excitement with the talent and ability in the room, but also knowing it’s a business and not all those guys will be here?

Abdullah: “You just take it one day at a time. That’s what my father has always told me. You can’t live too much in the future, that breeds anxiety. You can’t live too much in the past, that breeds depression. Just staying present. Keeping everything that’s right in front of you, which is what you can control.”

Q: As a running back when you see guys like Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller. How does that help a running back and the run game in general?

Abdullah: “You know those guys are going to get attention, so it puts you on a spotlight to be at your best all the time. Because the ball can come to you, if they’re stretching the field or whatever that may be. Those guys are sparks, so it’s good encouragement for you to elevate your game, to always be at your tip-top. Those guys are always bringing it and I think our guys in our room definitely bring it as well.”

Q: How do you see yourself fitting in this running back room with this team?

Abdullah: “Wherever they need me. I’ve kind of made myself a Swiss army knife throughout my career, whether that’s playing first down back, third down back or a special teams guy. For me right now, I just enjoy playing the game wherever that may be. I think that’s why I fit in with this team. I think that’s why I get along with a lot of guys because we got a lot of guys who are just willing to go out there and play ball, and that’s what it’s about.”

Q: What appealed to you about this team to come here and sign?

Abdullah: “Just the opportunity. I think any time you have a new regime, any time you have a clean slate, I think it’s a good challenge for any individual just in life and football aside to put your stake into the ground to and say, ‘hey, this is what I was able to bring into a situation,’ and I take pride in that.”

Q: Does it mean something to you to get to go to the Hall of Fame and play in the Hall of Fame game?

Abdullah: “Definitely. It’ll be my second time actually going to the Hall of Fame. Never played in the Hall of Fame game before. Just seeing all of the guys who’ve cemented their legacy on the different statues and everything that are up in Canton. I think it’ll be good for a lot of young guys, and it’s good for guys who also are later in their career, like myself, to kind of start setting goals. Start setting expectations for yourself. No better way to do it then to play in the game and getting the inspiration of seeing the Hall of Fame.”

Q: What have been your early takeaways of Josh McDaniel’s system so far?

Abdullah: “He’s a guy who’s coached a lot of football games and my impression is just trust him. I trust him. I think he’s a guy who understands the game very well, as his track record precedes him. That’s pretty much been my impression.”

Q: Have you seen a 105-day then a monsoon that ends practice?

Abdullah: “Not quite 105 and a monsoon. I’m from Birmingham, Alabama, which I was just telling some people; Birmingham is actually the third rainiest city in America. A lot of people don’t know that. I’m used to a lot of humidity and sometimes you just got to thug it out. If it rains, the air my get a little thick, but it’s still a blessing to be out there.”

