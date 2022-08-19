Amik Robertson On Battle to Make the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.--The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders are loaded at nearly every position.

Cornerback Amik Robertson has the talent to make the roster, but it now must manifest on the field in a consistent manner.

Battling the likes of wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Davante Adams every day in practice, he is getting his shot.

Robertson spoke recently about camp, and the battle he is fighting.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Cornerback Amik Robertson

Q: Everyday in practice you get to battle Devonte Adams, Hunter Renfrow, two all-pros. How much does that help you get better?

Amik Robertson: "It definitely helps, not only me, but the whole DB group. We have a very competitive DB group, and those guys are (some) of the best in the league. It's always a great opportunity to go against them each and every day."

Q: This is your third defensive coordinator in three years. Have you gotten to a point where you're able to expedite the process of understanding a new defense quicker?

Robertson: "Definitely. Believe it or not - nothing towards the defense last year - but honestly I think this defense is - I wouldn't say better, but it's easier for me learning different positions as far as nickel and corner. Overall, everything has been going great for us learning the defense."

Q: You guys got your hands on a lot of balls at practice today. What was said in the meeting room this morning where you guys were able to come out like this and have a great practice?

Robertson: "A defensive coordinator like PG [Patrick Graham], he said it's time for us to pick it up a notch and get our hands on the ball. So that was our mindset to not only compete and have a great day, but also get those turnovers because turnovers change games. PG is looking for ball hawks, so that's what we have to (do) each and every day."

Q: When you got here the cornerback room was pretty young. Do you sense that there's a little bit more experienced veteran presence in that room now?

Robertson: "Definitely. Each individual learns from each other. Nate [Hobbs] learns from Rock [Ya-Sin]. Rock learns from Trayvon [Mullen]. I learn from all of them because I'm always an open book. All of us learn from each other. We feel like we're a brotherhood. Of course we're competing, but we still act like a brotherhood."

Q: Where do you get that swagger from? Do you play with a chip on your shoulder knowing that when you're going across someone who may be a little bit taller, faster, but they're not going to be more physical?

Robertson: "I think the swagger part is something I was just born with. I feel like me being a smaller guy, I think it's just opportunity. You've got to have a chip on your shoulder competing against the best. When you’re in the NFL you have to have a chip on your shoulder. I think me coming out each and every day I have a point to prove not only to other people, but myself. That was my goal this year, to not only prove it to everyone else but to prove it to myself."

Q: What's been your impressions of Chris Ash as a DBs coach?

Robertson: "Chris [Ash] is my guy. We don't really meet too much because safeties and the DB room is kind of separate, but when we're out there, me and him conversate a lot. He calls me dynamite because he says that I'm a little guy but I kind of play bigger than I really am. Me and Coach Ash have a great relationship."

Q: What about Jason [Simmons]?

Roberson: "J [Jason Simmons], that's my guy. He relates to a lot of the DB's. We respect him because we feel like he's a leader in our room. Overall, Jason Simmons is a very great coach."

Q: You mentioned having a chip on your shoulder. How big in your mind is this game coming up on Saturday against Miami?

Robertson: "I think it's very big. At the end of the day it's an opportunity to show the world what not only I can do, but my other teammates. We want to come out there and win. I understand it's the preseason, but we treat it like it's a regular season game because at the end of the day, it's a game, it's televised. I think it's a great opportunity for us to show, not only the stuff we do at practice but we also want to show everybody that we are a great team."

Q: How do you think the first two games have gone as far as picking up the defense and understanding what everyone is suppose to be doing?

Robertson: "I think it's going smooth, but we're not where we want to be. Each and everyday you have to improve. Of course we came out with a win, but we feel like we have a lot of stuff to get better each and every day. One percent better each and every day."

Q: How big was it for you to be able to play Sunday night at Allegiant?

Robertson: "I was very big. I missed the first game due to an injury. I think I could've played better, I was very aggressive. This game I think I'll be better than I was last game as far as using my techniques and slowing the game down. So I expect this game to be better than the first one."

Q: How difficult was it to lose Tyree Gillespie yesterday?

Robertson: "It was shocking, but I understand. It's a business. Best of luck to him. I reached out to him, asked him how he was mentally. He understands the process. At the end of the day he still has an opportunity to go and play with another team. I think he'll be fine."

Q: You may potentially be playing against [Tyree Gillespie] in Week 3. How would that be?

Robertson: "I think it would be fun. I can't wait to see how he progresses. He's a good football player, he's young. I think he'll do well there."

