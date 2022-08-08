Anthony Averett is Excited to be a Las Vegas Raider

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders made a number of critical signings during the NFL free agency frenzy. While many got a vast amount of attention like Chandler Jones, and Davante Adams, the signing of Anthony Averett went under the radar.

Teams and fans that underestimate Averett do so because they don't see the value he brings to the Silver and Black.

You can watch his entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Cornerback Anthony Averett

Q: Last season when Marcus Peters went down, you became a highly targeted cornerback. How big was that when you got that opportunity?

Averett: “Very big. I mean, it wasn’t really a big surprise either. I felt like I was part of every team’s game plan. They went away from Marlon [Humphrey], so I was the guy they targeted. And I feel like towards the end of the season it kind of slowed down a little bit. I started getting a little more respect.”

Q: How have you kind of handled that back and forth competition between the receivers and defensive backs so far in camp?

Averett: “The receiver core, I mean, they got everybody. They got speed. They got Davante [Adams], Hunter [Renfrow], [Darren] Waller, you could put him anywhere in a whole bunch of different formations, so I feel like the wide receiver competition is everywhere.”

Q: How do you think the defensive backs room has responded to the receivers in practice?

Averett: “I feel like we are definitely doing a great job. I mean, a lot of new faces like you said. New coaching staff, new group, so I mean we are definitely putting the pieces together. I feel like we are responding very well.”

Q: How has the process been of joining and adjusting to a new team?

Averett: “Different team. I mean, really, it’s my first time being on the West Coast in general. A lot of people don’t even think about that part of it. But I like it, definitely a great atmosphere. I love the Raider Nation. I just love everything about it so far.”

Q: What do you kind of see your role being in this defense?

Averett: “I really feel like I can play anywhere, but wherever the team and P.G. [Patrick Graham] want me to go, I’ll go. So, a little bit of everything, I’ll say.”

Q: What about this organization made you want to come here during free agency? And when you played against the Raiders last season, did they catch your eye at all?

Averett: “I mean, at that time, I wasn’t thinking about it. But I mean during the offseason obviously I looked at all of my options, but I just felt like this team definitely had the talent, they have a great d-line, and I just knew the coaching staff that was here. So, I was just excited to get an opportunity and it came to me and it was just a perfect spot for me, I feel.”

Q: What kind of engine does Davante Adams have?

Averett: “Yeah, it’s a 100 percent non-stop. It’s just go all the time. He’s always a perfectionist and definitely professional. I want to learn so much about him and so much more from him. So, I kind of try to get his little secrets and see what’s the things that he looks at from me as far as releases and things like that. I’m learning a lot from him.”

Q: When you have a guy like Davante Adams, do you gear yourself up in practice for one-on-ones? Is he somebody that you really want to compete against every time in his reps?

Averett: “Oh yeah, most definitely. Like I said, you learn from him. I feel like if you can cover him, you can stay in front of him, I feel like he’s better than most guys out there in the league. So, much respect to him and I just feel like that will definitely work for me in the future.”

Q: What are your initial thoughts of playing alongside Rock Ya-Sin?

Averett: “Athletic, definitely a dog, man. I like his mentality. I like him as a person and very professional as well.”

Q: What did you learn about yourself last season, both what you did well and maybe some areas where you can improve?

Averett: “I think did pretty much everything pretty well and there is always thing I can improve on. I can improve on everything honestly. I just feel like technique definitely. I know I’m a fast guy, I can cover guys. There are not too many guys that I can’t keep up with, so I think that’s what fits me very well. As far as details, there’s things I just need to work on.”

Q: What’s the next step for you? Is it important to be a starter on this team? Any goals for this season and yourself?

Averett: “Be the best version of myself. Whatever version the team wants me to be, I’ll be that. Starter, whatever the case may be. Put me anywhere, I’ll be ready to play.”

Q: How does the pass rush up front change what you do?

Averett: “Yeah, there is definitely a clock in your head for sure, especially at corner. I feel like there is a three or four second clock where the ball is ready to get out, so you can play more aggressive that way. Definitely the pass rush is very important.”

