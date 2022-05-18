Skip to main content

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXXIII:  Raiders Offseason, NFL Top Stories

In this episode we reflect on a Las Vegas Raiders offseason that has garnered national praise, and we look at multiple other stories from around the league.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most passionate fan bases globally. With this article, their insatiable thirst for Silver and Black and NFL information gets watered each week.

We take a deep dive into the Raider Nation pool in this week's episode. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

Each week we go around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with our colleague and friend, Matt Hladik from The Spun. We have been doing this podcast for over 10 years.

This week's topics include:

· As the accolades are rolling in for the Las Vegas Raiders' successful offseason, how good was it?

· How big of an impact on the Silver and Black will Davante Adams, and Chandler Jones have?

· The significance of the Raiders trading Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts?

· What does Tom Brady’s new FOX Sports deal mean for him, the NFL, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

· San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young sounds off on Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns.

· The New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick can’t possibly be thinking of using Joe Judge and Matt Patricia to replace Josh McDaniels, can he?

· The possibility of a Drew Brees comeback?

· The DeShaun Watson contract from the Cleveland Browns, are you kidding me?

· The Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray isn’t Lamar Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens. Does he have any ground to stand on with a new deal?

