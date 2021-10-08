    • October 8, 2021
    Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode LV

    Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
    Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

    In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

    On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

    · Is it too early to see separation in the National Football League?

    · Are the Buffalo Bills elite?

    · How disappointing are the Pittsburgh Steelers?

    · How good are the Dallas Cowboys?

    · How much of an opportunity did the Tennessee Titans lose in a loss to the New York Jets?

    · Are the Green Bay Packers in command of the NFC North?

    · Are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the clear favorite now?

    · With Jaylon Smith and Stephon Gilmore getting out so early in the season, is the NFL changing?

    · At 3-1, how good are the Las Vegas Raiders

