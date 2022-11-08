Las Vegas Raiders DC Patrick Graham Week 10 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) were embarrassed on Sunday after another embarrassing loss.

DC Patrick Graham gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Q: Is there a fine line between simplifying things on defense and also making things also easier for the opposing team’s offense?

Coach Graham: "Absolutely, there's always a fine line of whether you want to make it - you don't want to make it too complicated where guys are out there thinking too much. And you don't want to make it too simple because this league is tough. You see teams, they adjust during the game and adjust from week to week. So, you definitely got to make sure that you're changing it up. You got to find the balance between the two, but that's definitely something that goes into every game plan each week, whether it's us or somebody else. But I think Josh [McDaniels] talked about it earlier in this process, just this game is about adjustments. So, that's a big part of it."

Q: When you're installing a new defense with a new group of guys that can be difficult because you want to go as far into the playbook as you can. Are you there yet? Do you feel like you're able to push it that far with this particular team?

Coach Graham: "The playbook changes from year to year. I think that's a big thing for me, this is my fourth year coordinating. The playbook has really changed from year to year. So, in terms of having like 30 years of doing it and having my set playbook, like here, throwing it at people and this is what we're doing. So, it changes from year to year, and then I think it just grows as the season progresses. Again, it's November right now; are we where we want to be in terms of all the installation? Not necessarily. You just got to make sure that you have enough to be able to compete on Sunday and take advantage of some of the weaknesses of the offense. I mean, it's always growing. I think about it like this, less creation and more evolution in terms of the playbook."

Q: The Colts just announced they are making Parks Frazier their play caller, he’s a guy who has never called plays at any level. How do you prepare for that?

Coach Graham: "I think you got to look at what they've done so far this year and what they've been successful with. As we've talked about before, in this league it’s about the people. So, I'm sure he's been there for - I can't remember the exact amount of years he's been there – but he knows the people and he's going to know who he's going to try to get the ball to. So, I think it starts there. And then schematically, you can't expect it to change totally over one week. So, you got to prepare for the people. I'm sure he's been put in that position because he's earned it, however they evaluate it, he's earned it. So, I'm sure he'll be prepared, and we just got to be ready to adjust on Sunday."

Q: 15 times teams have had goal-to-go against your defense and scored touchdowns all 15 times. Every game 20 or more points. How do you fix it when it doesn't seem to be improving?

Coach Graham: "Well, I think it starts with, one, we talked about in the red area we don't want them to run the ball in. So, we got to make sure we're preventing that. We got to prevent running the ball in. That's one thing and in terms of just as we move forward, that's what a big part of today is going to be. Again, there's a lot of stuff we got to fix in terms of just getting better at this point in the season. That would be whether the record was 6-2 or 2-6, there’s things to work on. And what we're going to do is just work hard to really try to figure out what to do best. Again, just got to keep going through that process right now and just trying to figure out do we got to do something differently down there because it hasn't worked so far. But we'll work through that, and it starts today."

Q: The secondary has been a little banged up, but a couple of consistent players have been Rock Ya-Sin and Amik Robertson. When you look at what they've been able to do this season, what have you been pleased with from both of those guys?

Coach Graham: "I think the one thing that stands out with Rock, is the improvement in terms of football position. That's one of the things I talked to him about all the time in terms of being able to get in and out of breaks. He's really worked hard at that. I think that's something that the more consistent you are with your football position, especially at the defensive back position, it leads to positive plays right there, being competitive on balls, getting a chance for turnover opportunities, that's a big part there. And then Amik, I just think his competitiveness always shows up. Again, he's one of the guys that's gotten his hands on a few balls here, whether it's the interception or the fumble recovery, and we knew that from college when I evaluated him coming out of college when I was at the Giants. He's a ball hawk. So, you're seeing that stuff show up. And then what we're trying to work on now is just for it to show up more consistently, and that's what everybody's working towards right now at this point in the season."

Q: Can you talk about Blake Martinez’s game and what he brings in your program as far as fit?

Coach Graham: "Blake is an experienced linebacker in this league. Over his years, he's done a good job of tackling the ball carrier, getting people down. Those are positives right there. And then the leadership, in terms of just being able to be vocal. And what I mean by leadership, it doesn't necessarily mean you're the captain or you got to be vocal. Just in terms of being out there on the field, he's seen a lot. Being able to communicate, that's a big part of leadership. And then leading by example, and he's the guy that's in early, works hard. He's working at his craft, and he's continuing that process here. I'm pleased with that."

Q: When you have personnel issues, whether it's due to injury or guys just under-performing, what goes into trying to work around that as a coach? How much can you do as a coach if you do have some personnel issues?

Coach Graham: "You always got to anticipate that in this league. It's a contact sport. Again, it always starts with this, nobody's going to feel sorry for us. Just like we wouldn't feel sorry for the other team. So, what we do is we try to teach the 'next man up' mentality. I think really what happens in our program, our young coaches, Matt Feeney, Matt Edwards, they do a lot of extra time with those young guys and making sure that they're going to be prepared when they get in there. And that's a big part of what we do with our program. Similar to most teams in the NFL, you let your young coaches – that’s where they get a chance to really coach. Those guys get a chance to talk to those guys one-on-one because some young guys might be hesitant to come talk to the coordinator or position coach, so it really starts with the growth there. And Josh has done a good job of hiring good young coaches and encouraging those guys to coach."

Q: We talk a lot about play calling on offense a lot when a team is where they are on the scoreboard – if they're behind, they'll throw a lot more and if they're ahead, they’ll try to run the ball. But defensively, does the play calling mindset kind of change depending on the score?

Coach Graham: "It depends on the game and depends on what part of the game in terms of the score. I'm assuming fourth quarter will be way different than maybe the second quarter. So, it's all the situation of the game and how it plays into it. And then what you're dealing with offensively, who you're going against. Aggressive mindset, just trying to dictate as much as possible, but it's all based on the situation."

Q:You guys have had a couple of games this year where you get off to good starts defensively and over the rest of the game, teams maybe start finding some success. What do you think is kind of the cause of that – is it them adjusting? Is it something on your end?

Coach Graham: "Again, it always starts in terms of a lot of stuff to work on right now including myself, in terms of just being better. Teams adjust in this league. There are really good coaches in this league, really good players, and they adjust. And then we got to counter punch that and just adjust back with it. But a lot of times it comes down to those adjustments within the game, and unfortunately, they got the upper hand this past week. But we're going to keep working on it right now, and that's what we're doing."

Q: You guys just signed Sidney Jones IV, a guy that has high football IQ and also good ball skills. Can you talk about what he brings to the table as far as coming into your program?

Coach Graham: "I think you nailed it. You helped me answer the question right there. Good football IQ, ball skills. I think experience as well; he's a very savvy player. So, we're really encouraged. I got a chance to meet with him yesterday. That was really encouraging and just real excited for him to be here."

The Raiders return to home Allegiant Stadium next Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts. That game kicks off at 4:05 EST and 1:05 PST, and it can be seen on CBS.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE



Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.