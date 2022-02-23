Answering Your Raiders Questions

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season over, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Hondo, I know you are a Spartan, and I like Kenneth Walker from Michigan State. How good is he, and do you think he is a first-round guy that we could pick at 22nd? Kurt S.

I am a Spartan Kurt, and I do like Walker. But, in talking to my sources around the NFL, I haven’t had one tell me that they have a first-round grade on any running back. One said, “I think in today’s NFL, it is nearly malfeasance to pick a running back in the first round.”

Hondo, you led the way on Derek Carr news. I was wondering what you think his deal would look like. Thank you for all you do. S. Alvarez

Thanks, Sal. First, his market number will be right in the $40 million per year range but see the following question on how that could move.

Hondo, do you see any hometown discount for the Raiders when re-signing Derek Carr? Claudia T.

Yes, but only one. I can tell you that sources extremely close to the situation have told me that Derek could take a discounted deal from the Raiders if, and ONLY if, that money was used for signing Davante Adams.

Hondo, if there was one player not on the Raiders roster currently that people need to keep an eye on, who would it be? Chris S.

Brandin Cooks. Keep close tabs on him.

Hondo, have you heard anything from your NFL sources about Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers getting a new deal for him? T. Green

I have heard that there have been no talks. I find that fascinating. The Packers are in salary cap hell. Can they push it off? Maybe, but to keep Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, they would have to get rid of a lot of weight. Would Aaron stay on a team that wasn’t going to be completive?

Hondo, I know you will be at the NFL Combine; what questions would you like answered when you are there? Shane B.

I want to get a feel for what Josh McDaniels is thinking about Alex Leatherwood? Where does he play?

Hondo, any ideas on what the Raiders are thinking in the NFL Draft? Excited for the new regime. Gretchen M.

Hi Gretchen, and yes, I have heard some interesting information. You can read that in my Friday “Black Hole” article.

