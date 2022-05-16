Predicting All 17 Las Vegas Raiders Games

HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Silver and Black are ready to attack the National Football League in 2022.

Reloaded, and ready to pursue their fourth Super Bowl Title, the Las Vegas Raiders have their schedule and we have our prediction:

Game One: Sunday, September 11, 2022, Away Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 PM CBS

On a bright and beautiful day, the Las Vegas Raiders come out with some early miscues as they implement their new system, but a late Rock Ya-Sin interception of Justin Herbert late seals the Raiders' first win of the season. 1-0

Game Two: Sunday, September 18, 2022, Home Arizona Cardinals 1:25 PM CBS

The Las Vegas Raiders come out on fire in front of their fans and put on a show. Chandler Jones gets two sacks against his former team, and Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller get touchdown catches as the NFL is put o notice. 2-0

Game Three: Sunday, September 25, 2022, Away Tennessee Titans 10 AM Fox

The Las Vegas Raiders are frustrated as Derek Henry keeps the ball moving down the field, keeping the ball out of Derek Carr's hands. In a low-scoring game, the Titans control the time of possession and narrowly hand the Raiders their first loss of the 2022 campaign. 2-1

Game Four: Sunday, October 2, 2022, Home Denver Broncos 1:25 CBS

The new-look Denver Broncos come to Allegiant Stadium and catch an angry Raiders team. Led defensively by Trevon Moehrig, who shines, Russell Wilson has only moderate success, and the Raiders' offense goes crazy. Hunter Renfrow benefits from double-coverage on Adams and Waller and snags two-touchdown passes as the Raiders improve to 3-1.

Game Five: Monday, October 10, 2022, Away Kansas City Chiefs 5:15 PM ESPN

In what will be looked back on as one of the greatest games ever, the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will go toe-to-toe like a couple of heavyweight boxers for the entire contest. With a playoff atmosphere, the Chiefs kick a last-second field goal to get the two-point win. 3-2

Game Six: Sunday, October 23, 2022, Home Houston Texans 1:05 CBS

The Raiders have grown up. The team now has a master sense of how Josh McDaniels does things. In this game, it is all Raiders, and the Texans never had a shot. 4-2.

Game Seven: Sunday, October 30, 2022, Away New Orleans Saints 10 AM CBS

Two teams known for colorful fan bases meet, and the Raiders are ready for it. The physicality of the Raiders surprises the Saints, and while effective through the air, the Raiders own the rushing game and leave the Saints in their fans in less than a Mardi Gras mood, downing them on a last-second Daniel Carlson field goal. 5-2

Game Eight: Sunday, November 6, 2022, Away Jacksonville Jaguars 10 AM CBS

This was not a good week for the Jags to get the Raiders. The Silver and Black are peaking, and the Jags have no answers. The Raiders run over the Jags, run around the Jags, and pass over the Jags as Darren Waller wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week for what he does in this game. 6-2

Game Nine: Sunday, November 13, 2022, Home Indianapolis Colts 1:05 PM CBS

The Raiders are on a roll, and the Colts don't have any way to stop them. Yannick Ngakoue is back and has an excellent game, but it can't stop the Josh McDaniels express as the Raiders continue to be patient and let the game come to them. It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win. 7-2

Game Ten: Sunday, November 20, 2022, Away Denver Broncos 1:05 PM FOX

The Broncos were embarrassed in the previous meeting with the Raiders, and taking a page from Josh McDaniels, they are strategic. With the snow falling, the Broncos look back at how the Indianapolis Colts beat the Raiders earlier and take Mother Nature's extra help down the Silver and Black. 7-3

Game Eleven: Sunday, November 27, 2022, Away Seattle Seahawks 1:05 PM CBS

The Raiders had to battle injury and snow in a loss to the Denver Broncos the week before. Back and healthy, without snow, the Raiders have a fierce battle with the Seahawks, but there is no doubt when this is over who the contenders are and who the pretenders are. Derek Carr has a masterpiece of a day, throwing four TD passes to four different receivers, and the Raiders get a big win. 8-3

Game Twelve: Sunday, December 4, 2022, Home Los Angeles Chargers 1:25 PM CBS

Despite a terrific performance by Justin Herbert, the Las Vegas Raiders get the season sweep of the Bolts with another dominant rushing attack. McDaniels shows his versatility by changing game plans from week one, and the Silver and Black keep rolling. 9-3

Game Thirteen: Thursday, December 8, 2022, Away Los Angeles Rams 5:15 PM Prime Video

On a short week, the Raiders make the short trip to SoFi Stadium and give the defending Super-Bowl champions all they can handle. It isn't enough, and despite playing well, the Raiders fall. 9-4

Game Fourteen: Sunday, December 18, 2022, Home New England Patriots 5:20 PM NBC

Josh McDaniels does everything in his power to make this game about the Raiders vs. Patriots and not McDaniels vs. Belichick. Despite his efforts, the Raiders captains do just that. McDaniels has his team's respect; they want this game for him and to set straight a game that they thought they let slip away versus the Rams. With a national TV audience, McDaniels Raiders spank Belichick and the Patriots. 10-4

Game Fifteen: Saturday, December 24, 2022, Away Pittsburgh Steelers 5:15 PM NFLN

The Raiders head back east and to the cold weather. Despite a valiant fight, the Raiders play their worst game of the year and fall in the Steel City. 10-5

Game Sixteen: Sunday, January 1, 2023 Home San Francisco 49ers 1:05 PM FOX

The Raiders are angry after losing a game they knew they could win in Pittsburgh, and with an Allegiant Stadium louder than it has ever been, the Raiders roll the 49ers. 11-5

Game Seventeen: Saturday/Sunday, January 7/8, 2023 Kansas City Chiefs

With Allegiant Stadium rocking, the Las Vegas Raiders pierce the hearts of the perennial AFC West champs and revenge the loss earlier in the year. This AFC West championship has a Super Bowl feel. The Raiders make it clear to the NFL: They're back. The Silver and Black win the AFC West with a double-digit manhandling of the Chiefs. 12-5.

