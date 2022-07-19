Chandler Jones, "I Feel Great and I am Excited to Play"

Henderson, Nev.-Mark Davis sent his Las Vegas Raiders franchise onto a new trajectory when he hired Dave Ziegler, and Josh McDaniels from the New England Patriots.

It was a power move for the Raiders owner, and his new GM and coach wasted no time making waves.

A flurry of free agent signings watched the Raiders' expectations take off like an Elon Musk Space X rocket.

Perhaps no signing was bigger than adding future Hall of Fame superstar Chandler Jones.

With his trademark work ethic and humility, Jones quickly this offseason won the hearts of his teammates and will almost certainly be named a captain only a few short months after becoming a Las Vegas Raider. You can watch the video below, and here are some of the topics Jones addressed:

· After so many years, does Chandler Jones still see value in the preseason?

· How important is the preseason with so many new teammates and coaches?

· Jones's humility has allowed his teammates to connect with him quickly.

· How big of an impact have the new Raiders’ defensive coaches had on him so far?

· Jones discusses his first impressions of the new DL room?

· How hungry is the DL to learn?

· The Chandler Jones Maxx Crosby connection is special.

· With 108.5 sacks, what motivates Jones?

· Jones was the youngest of three brothers, did growing up in that competitive environment help develop him?

· Is he pushing Maxx Crosby, or is he pushing him?

· What was one of the main reasons that Chandler Jones picked the Raiders?

· Plenty more…

