Clelin Ferrell, “I am a Raider for life.”

The Las Vegas Raiders' Dave Ziegler has a lot of questions he must answer as he retools his roster for 2023, one of which is Clelin Ferrell.

HENDERSON, Nev.-When young people join the NFL each year, as a beat writer, you have a front-row seat to watching them mature and grow as people and players.

We watched as Clelin Ferrell dominated as a star for the Clemson Tigers in college. But selected by the then Oakland Raiders, he has seen his time playing for this franchise significant ups and downs.

I recently caught up with him in the locker room, and I enjoyed my conversation with him as usual. He was very open about the transition he has experienced since joining the Silver and Black, not just the move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

“I think from a players focus it has made my mental toughness a lot stronger. When you deal with so many different things, in an organization, in the field, off the field, the front office the coaching staff changing, many people coming and going, you have to really learn what you can focus and control.”

But Vegas is a great city, and its exceptional opportunities also provide opportunities to make poor choices. Something the down-to-earth Ferrell was able to navigate around easily.

Ferrell said, “Being a group of guys, a lot of them are millionaires now living in a city like Las Vegas for this very first time ever. It can be very big task trying to get everybody to buy in to things. I think for me, it is just really understanding mental, and letting guys know it’s gotta be in moderation.”

He elaborated on Las Vegas, saying, “This is a city that there is a lot of opportunity here, and there is also a lot of opportunity to get yourself in trouble. Just the aspect of understanding that you are an adult, and I tell everybody to enjoy your life, but at the same time, we came here for a common goal. As long as you keep chasing that common goal, you will always be here.”

With the Raiders choosing not to exercise Ferrell’s fifth-year option, Ferrell now waits to ascertain his future. Will he be back or playing somewhere else?

Ferrell said, “It is not super stressful for me. You know I feel like I am a mature player, and a veteran in this league now…You have to understand that business is a part of it, for me I have a really good agent and I feel like I have a really good base here. At the end of the day, I don’t think it matters what anyone has to say, I am a Raider for life. No fan, no coach, player, even my teammates couldn’t tell me anything different, so I think I am at peace with whatever happens.”

While it has been a terrific experience watching the young Ferrell grow up, he is not the young man he was when he arrived four years ago. That maturity showed when he expressed how he would handle these next few months.

“I am focused on being the best player I can be. I love it here; it is just home. It will always be home. I think it is just something that I will stay focused and locked in, and when I get a phone call, I get a phone call.”

There is no doubt the phone will ring, and Ferrell will play in the NFL in 2023. The only question is who will be on the other end of the phone when it rings.

