Raiders Ziegler Re-Works James Deal, Tenders Leavitt, No Comp Picks

Ahead of tomorrow's signing day, Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler lands Darius Phillips, reworks Andre James deal and learns he has no NFL compensatory pick.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler continues to accumulate cap space as the NFL free agency period has officially begun.

Earlier today ESPN reported that the Raiders have restructured emerging star center Andre James's contract. That frees up additional salary cap space.

The Raiders have reworked multiple deals, as their salary cap availability continues to climb including Kolton Miller and Kenyan Drake last week. There are many reasons.

The Raiders recently resigned Maxx Crosby, and deals are in the works for Derek Carr and WR Hunter Renfrow. But that isn't all of the story.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler came to Las Vegas for many reasons. One of which was their appreciation for the talent on the Silver and Black roster. The Raiders have not spent wild money for players they don't believe in, but also have a large level of confidence in the players on the roster.

The Raiders do have holes, and those are being addressed. But as Ziegler and McDaniels evaluate their roster, they are making decisions based on a myriad of criteria.

Salary cap impact, long-term viability, scheme, and much more. While internet reports sent the Raider Nation into a frenzy about the Raiders, "Definitely" being interested in J.C. Jackson from the Patriots, it wasn't real.

We reported prior to the free agency frenzy, "The Patriots Bill Belichick doesn't just let players like Jackson walk for no reason. McDaniels and Ziegler are fresh from being a part of that organization. If they have a lack of interest, that should tell you all that you need to know."

I can 100% guarantee you that the Raiders' roster today is NOT the roster that they will enter the 2002 regular season with.

But as the AFC West continues to accumulate talent, it is fair for fans to want the Raiders to improve. But, only two days into the free agency frenzy, and months away from the start of the season, now is not the time to panic.

While fans do not like the term, "Trust the process," the new Raider way is based on Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots and Nick Saban at the University of Alabama. Both men are respectfully the best to ever coach in the NFL and college. It is that process, that should lend to any reasonable person, some grace for Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels.

Moments ago, we learned from the NFL that the Raiders will be receiving no compensatory NFL Draft choices.

We also learned that star special teams player and backup safety Dallin Leavitt has been tendered as a restricted free agent. The NFL describes the Leavitt situation as:

Q. What right of first refusal/qualifying offer amounts for players who have completed three accrued seasons?

A. For right of first refusal only, a one-year salary of at least $2,433,000.

For right of first refusal and compensation at the player’s original draft round, a one-year salary of at least $2,540,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

For right of first refusal and compensation of one second-round draft selection, a one-year salary of at least $3,986,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

For right of first refusal and compensation of one first-round draft selection, a one-year salary of at least $5,562,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

For right of first refusal and compensation of only one first-round draft selection, but any provision in the new club’s offer sheet waiving or limiting the new club’s ability to designate the player as a franchise or transition player is not a principal term and need not be matched by the prior club, a one-year salary of at least $6,062,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

The official start of signing free agents begins (tomorrow) at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter