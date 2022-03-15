Skip to main content
Player(s)
Kenyan Drake, Kolton Miller, Darius Phillips, Andre James, Dallin Leavitt
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals

Raiders Ziegler Re-Works James Deal, Tenders Leavitt, No Comp Picks

Ahead of tomorrow's signing day, Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler lands Darius Phillips, reworks Andre James deal and learns he has no NFL compensatory pick.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler continues to accumulate cap space as the NFL free agency period has officially begun.

Earlier today ESPN reported that the Raiders have restructured emerging star center Andre James's contract. That frees up additional salary cap space.

The Raiders have reworked multiple deals, as their salary cap availability continues to climb including Kolton Miller and Kenyan Drake last week.  There are many reasons.

The Raiders recently resigned Maxx Crosby, and deals are in the works for Derek Carr and WR Hunter Renfrow.  But that isn't all of the story.

Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler came to Las Vegas for many reasons.  One of which was their appreciation for the talent on the Silver and Black roster.  The Raiders have not spent wild money for players they don't believe in, but also have a large level of confidence in the players on the roster.

The Raiders do have holes, and those are being addressed.  But as Ziegler and McDaniels evaluate their roster, they are making decisions based on a myriad of criteria.

Salary cap impact, long-term viability, scheme, and much more.  While internet reports sent the Raider Nation into a frenzy about the Raiders, "Definitely" being interested in J.C. Jackson from the Patriots, it wasn't real.

We reported prior to the free agency frenzy, "The Patriots Bill Belichick doesn't just let players like Jackson walk for no reason.  McDaniels and Ziegler are fresh from being a part of that organization.  If they have a lack of interest, that should tell you all that you need to know."  

I can 100% guarantee you that the Raiders' roster today is NOT the roster that they will enter the 2002 regular season with.

But as the AFC West continues to accumulate talent, it is fair for fans to want the Raiders to improve.  But, only two days into the free agency frenzy, and months away from the start of the season, now is not the time to panic.

While fans do not like the term, "Trust the process,"  the new Raider way is based on Bill Belichick at the New England Patriots and Nick Saban at the University of Alabama.  Both men are respectfully the best to ever coach in the NFL and college.  It is that process, that should lend to any reasonable person, some grace for Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moments ago, we learned from the NFL that the Raiders will be receiving no compensatory NFL Draft choices.

We also learned that star special teams player and backup safety Dallin Leavitt has been tendered as a restricted free agent.  The NFL describes the Leavitt situation as:

Q. What right of first refusal/qualifying offer amounts for players who have completed three accrued seasons?

A. For right of first refusal only, a one-year salary of at least $2,433,000.

For right of first refusal and compensation at the player’s original draft round, a one-year salary of at least $2,540,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

For right of first refusal and compensation of one second-round draft selection, a one-year salary of at least $3,986,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

For right of first refusal and compensation of one first-round draft selection, a one-year salary of at least $5,562,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

For right of first refusal and compensation of only one first-round draft selection, but any provision in the new club’s offer sheet waiving or limiting the new club’s ability to designate the player as a franchise or transition player is not a principal term and need not be matched by the prior club, a one-year salary of at least $6,062,000 or 110 percent of the 2021 Paragraph 5 salary, whichever is greater.

The official start of signing free agents begins (tomorrow) at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 16.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Darius Phillips
The Black Hole+

Raiders Get Free Agent Depth Adding Darius Phillips

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.7 hours ago
Derek Carr Russell Wilson
The Black Hole+

Around the World of the NFL Podcast LXX: When do the Carr Rumors End?

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.8 hours ago
USATSI_17511393_168390101_lowres
News

Zay Jones Departs From Las Vegas

By Aidan Champion11 hours ago
USATSI_17652787_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Dave Ziegler: Prioritizing Tasks is Key to Success

By Hikaru Kudo12 hours ago
USATSI_17613256_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Dave Ziegler: A Lot of Passion in Raiders Organization

By Hikaru KudoMar 14, 2022
USATSI_17259520_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Abraham Lucas, Washington State

By Darin Alexander BaydounMar 14, 2022
1a92acfabc9649319179565fbab75c56
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Logan Hall, Houston Cougars

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 14, 2022
8c9d1e769b884659baeb08276ead852c(1)
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Nick Cross, Maryland

By Jairo AlvaradoMar 14, 2022