Raiders Get Free Agent Depth Adding Darius Phillips

While Darius Phillips may not be the big-name free agent that Las Vegas Raiders wanted, the former Cincinnati Bengal adds depth for Josh McDaniels

HENDERSON, Nev.--Dave Ziegler, the Las Vegas Raiders GM, got his first official free agent of the 2022 free-agent shopping spree. While it was not the big name that Las Vegas Raiders fans coveted, it is the prototypical signing of the new "Raiders Way."

Former Cincinnati Bengal Darius Phillips, a career solid backup agreed to terms with Ziegler on a one-year deal that sources say is valued at, "Just above two-million per year."

Phillips was a fifth-round pick for the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft. While did accumulate some starts on defense, he was a highly successful special teams player. His ability to lend depth on defense and prowess on special teams makes him the multidimensional player that the new Raider way covets.

We project that the Raiders will carry four cornerbacks on their 2022 roster when the season begins. A versatile player like Phillips could compete for the fourth spot, but could also allow the Raiders to carry five cornerbacks because of his distinguished play on special teams.

No matter what spot he takes, rest assured that he performed well while a career backup when Phillips's number was called.

Yahoo Sports was the first to report this.

