Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

What's with Jacobs and Raiders' mixed messages on injuries? I'm starting to think he will not get an extension in the future. Tony Cuevas

I think, and the Raiders think, Josh Jacobs is more than just adequate. But, in the modern National Football League (NFL), it is very difficult for running backs to get a second contract. They take such a beating, and teams have learned that getting a serviceable back in the draft is possible. I do not believe they are on different pages, sometimes messages get sent at other times, and information has changed. Additionally, he is a tough young man; of course, he will say all is well.

Hondo, the improvement of Alex Leatherwood since Jon Gruden left has been remarkable. I didn't see it, but I do now; why you were calling for the Raiders to use the pass to run. Great work. Marco B.

The Raiders needed to use the pass to set up the run, and now you can see why I said it. It has forced teams not to load the box and thus gave their offensive linemen some breathing room.

Hondo, I am glad that Jon Gruden is gone. You are correct that he was holding Derek Carr back. Ken T.

I did say that Jon Gruden's style of play calling held Derek Carr back. But let's not pretend like he was a lousy coach. The Raiders' team now has his fingerprints all over it, and he deserves credit and blame when it is germane.

Hondo, are you concerned about Darren Waller? Do you think he will be back for the New York Giants game? Paul W.

I have zero doubts that he will be back for the Giants game.

Hondo, I appreciated you asking Yannick Ngakoue about how he has made Maxx Crosby better, but additionally, how Max has made him better. They are fun to watch. Crystal Evans

They are fun to watch, Crystal. Yannick took the double and triple teams off Maxx, and Maxx's play has made teams unable to double or triple team Yannick.

Hondo, you have been pretty vocal, since before he had coached his first game that he was the front runner for the head job. Do you still feel that way? Tony Thomas

I sure do. Rich Bisaccia is the man to beat for the job.

