Raiders' Waller Discusses Gronkowski, Expectations, Potential New Contract

The Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller stepped to the podium after practice to discuss watching film of Rob Gronkowski, a potential new contract, and more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a 10-win regular-season ending in the playoffs.  Optimism is through the roof, with new Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler now at the helm, and a bevy of great players still in the locker room.

One of the great players on the roster is tight end Darren Waller.  As terrific as he is on the field, Waller is a better man and the Raiders are blessed to ha him.  You can watch the entire video below.

After practice, Waller stepped to the microphone to discuss the latest on the state of the Raiders.  He talked about multiple topics including:

· Darren Waller emphasizes that his mind is not on his new contract that is his agent’s job. He is focused on football.

· Waller discusses watching the video of Rob Gronkowski, “Running wild,” and how he figures in the new Josh McDaniels Raiders offense.

· Waller is excited to have Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake, and Ameer Abdullah around him to make defenses have to deal with an arsenal of Raiders.

· Waller admits that expectations are high and says, “Who wouldn’t want expectations?”

· Are there enough footballs going around on this team to make it work?

· He discusses his emergence as a leader, his style, and reflects on NFL great Ray Lewis.

· The presence of new Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

· In his usual frank style, Waller talks about the roller coaster of the last 12 months in the Raider Nation.

· What does Rob Gronkowski gone wild look like?

