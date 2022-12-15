Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams Week 15 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) are ready to take on the New England Patriots (7-6) this weekend as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Raiders Davante Adams spoke about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to this weekend's game.

You can watch the entire interview below and read the transcript:

Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Q: Frustrating end to the game on Thursday. Can you talk about how the team has responded?

Adams: "Well, the spirits are definitely more up than they were after the game, that's for sure. I don't know, I think based off the look of it, definitely a good response, but the only response that really matters is on Sunday. So, just make sure everybody has got the right energy. It's already starting to slip from my memory, so I can let that go a little bit and just move on. But the better we can move on and jump back into it, the better off we'll be."

Q: This week you guys have Darren [Waller] and Hunter [Renfrow] back out there practicing full for the first time in a long time. Have you put any thought towards what you guys can do as an offense with the skill position group coming together for the first time since Week 2?

Adams: "We've been putting the thought together for months and months now. So, it's about just making real action, doing something about it once we get out there and going to make plays. We definitely scheme up - we've got a good plan in so far, and I think those guys have put in the proper steps to make sure that they are back and ready to go now, so it's just about execution."



Q: Is there a right way to handle a loss? Have you learned through your career like what you want to see from your team or how you're supposed to handle it?

Adams: "Yeah, I mean you want to see guys affected to a certain degree. You don't want to see them affected to where it affects their performance the next week. But it means that it means something to the guy if he's shaken up a little bit by it. So, you always want to see that it matters, but not too much to the point where it throws you off the next week."

Q: Obviously the locker room was very different Thursday that has been at other times. Derek [Car] said he liked what he saw in terms of kind of dealing with it emotionally. But last time against Indianapolis it was different, and he said the response was really good. So, can the response to be really good off of [Thursday] just like it was off of that one?

Adams: "I think you can have a different immediate response to things and still respond the right way. So, I hope that answered that the proper way. You can be pissed off one time or not as pissed off and still come back and come to work and do what you've got to do the next week. So, it doesn't really matter how - different personalities are going to react different in the moment, but I think collectively as a unit we've got to all be on the same page as far as getting our minds right to come and correct."

Q: What can you glean, if anything, from the joint practice that you had with the Patriots way back in August?

Adams: "I mean there's a lot of good stuff you can take from it just based off of the one-on-ones you had. I don't think that they were scheming necessarily to try to stop a certain player or anything at that point, they were just kind of running their calls that they usually run in practice. So, this is going to be different now, because obviously they're going to take the proper steps. It's not going to be as many one-on-ones I'm sure as I had in August. So, we'll have to make some adjustments, but for the most part there's a lot of good things you can take from that on the personnel and different techniques from different guys."

Q: What kind of challenges are you facing with a Patriots team that always tries to take away the best offensive weapon of the other team? And you've already faced them twice one of them in your rookie season.

Adams: "It's really just like any other game in the sense that you have an idea of what they're going to do, and then you've got to adjust to what they're actually doing in the game. If it was as simple as just looking at the card and percentages and stuff, we could just have that sent to us and just go strictly off numbers. But at the end of the day, you've got to look at what's the pre-snap picture and then the post-snap picture and then go out and play and make plays. So, it's not really going to be that much different, you can only do so many things. We've just got to be ready for whatever we see on tape and then react to whatever they do."

Q: You got another [Fresno State] Bulldog in the locker room with Netane [Muti]. How does it feel to have more Fresno State presence in there?

Adams: "It's good, man. The more the merrier. So, we'll see if we can get a couple more."

The Raiders return home to Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, when they host the New England Patriots. That game will kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

