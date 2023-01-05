Raiders' Davante Adams "Absolutely," Wants to Return

The Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams confirmed our reporting today that as long as the Raiders provide a QB who can get him the ball, he "Absolutely," wants to be back.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are a disappointing 6-10, and are preparing to face perennial NFL, and fellow AFC West power the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Even with one game remaining, the Silver and Black are out of the playoffs, and all eyes are already looking ahead to what is sure to be a long offseason.

After moving gon from QB Derek Carr, many have speculated that Davante Adams would want to move on as well. But many, does not include your coverage here. As multiple times I have reported that feeling inside the Raiders Headquarters is that Davante Adams, if given a prove QB would stay in the Silver and Black.

So today I caught up with Adams, and asked him point blank iif the Raiders leadership provided him a proven QB in 2023, does he want to stay. He confirmed my reporting.

You can watch our entire question and answer below:

The Raiders' final game of the season is at Allegiant Stadium against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 7, and kicks off at 1:30 p.m. PST/4:30 p.m. PST. It will be available to watch on ESPN and ABC.

