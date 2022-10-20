Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record.

But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend.

WR Davante Adams discussed being back and much more after practice.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Q: Obviously, there was a situation after the end of the Chiefs game. Is there anything that you want to say about that at all or at this point?

Adams: "No, not at this point. I mean, I said what I said, and it was genuine. It was honest before, so like I said, it was something that I regretted but we're putting it to bed now. There's nothing else to really talk about at this point."

Q: During the bye week there's always a self-reflection, scouting, taking a look at things. Any hard conclusions that you were able to come up with looking at the film and looking at what happened over the first five weeks that you guys can get fixed?

Adams: "Yeah, I actually looked at a lot of the tape. Pretty much every game that we've played over the break. I actually got a really good feeling from watching the tape. Obviously, you look at the record and none of us are proud of that part. But when you look at what we put into it -- not that there's any moral victories in this, but you even look at some of the power rankings and the fact that they have us where they have us after having one victory at this point shows that there's something that we're doing out there that people are taking notice of and just not finishing to the best of our ability. So, right now, it's just checking that and finding all the things that we got to correct and do a little bit better to be able to finish off those games the right way. But if you look at the tape, and you look at some of the analytics and the numbers and stuff -- I think you got to win the game regardless. You have a 200-, 300-yard game, whatever it is, it doesn't matter unless you get that W. But if you do want to find good things to help you move forward and go in the right direction, there's definitely a lot of that on tape right now, so it’s been promising."

Q: They say that it's important to be honest with yourself even when it's going bad. But when it's going good and maybe the results aren't there, is it important to be honest about that?

Adams: "Yeah, you want to be honest. At the end of the day, being honest is being honest. If it was the best you could do and you get out-manned on certain play, sometimes the guy is going be stronger than you if you're an O-lineman. Sometimes you're going to be a little bit more athletic if you're a wideout or whatever. So, you got to be real with yourself at the end of the day. And if that was your best effort and the best that you can possibly do, then sometimes you got to live with it and come back and fight another day."

Q: Where there a couple of plays that you looked at when you were watching film where you said: 'We're going to be alright.' Specific plays that you remember?

Adams: "I mean, yeah, there was a bunch of them. But it was more so as a whole just looking at them. It wasn't even just me, or a route, or something. It's protection, different things like that. Whether or not the receivers are getting open, whether or not we can protect, if we can sustain our running game. All these things are obviously questions week in and week out. So, when I speak on that, more so it's just the thing as a whole. Obviously, 28 [Josh Jacobs] been toting it and doing a great job with that. Receivers been making plays, so there's a lot of good things. Like I said, it's just a little bit of an adjustment period and I think finding out the best way to do things against the looks that we get is our biggest challenge right now because if they just line up and play man on every play, or if they just stick to what they do on tape, that's generally why you scout and do what you do. But then when you look at the tape of how teams are playing other people, they're not doing what they do against us or how they play me. So, it's hard to break it down going into that week and say this is exactly how we're going to go at these guys based off of what we've seen on tape. Because what they are doing on tape typically is not the same thing as what they do against us a lot of the times."

Q: Maybe one of those plays gave you some optimism of hope going forward. Probably the biggest highlight offensively we've seen was that second Chiefs touchdown that you caught from Derek. Was that maybe the best representation yet of the trust and connection you guys are talking about? I mean you lifted up your hand, the pocket was collapsing, and for him to still throw it up to you. What did you see when you look back on that play?

Adams: "Yeah, I mean, that was definitely a good one. Obviously, double coverage and it's just a great example of just not letting the coverage itself, or what their design coverage is meant to do, take you out of the play, but more so how they execute it. At the end of the day, if two guys are next to me, I feel like I can beat two guys if I can beat one. It's not like they're thinking opposites, they're literally both right there and if I can stutter one and make it a one-on-one essentially, then that's what we're trying to do. So, that's a good one for us to kind of look at it on tape and say this works, so maybe we can do something like that moving forward."

The Raiders return to action Sunday when they host the Houston Texans. That game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PDT and can be seen on CBS.

