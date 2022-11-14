Instant Reaction:  Raiders Organization is Discombobulated

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were desperate coming into this game against an Indianapolis Colts team that was rumored to be tanking.

With an interim head coach that had never coached in college, or the professional ranks, and a new-player call that had never called a play, those rumors were at least, plausible.

If the Colts plan was to tank, the discombobulated Las Vegas Raiders didn't coperate.

Here is my instant reaction:

No.1 Josh McDaniels has to get this organization back on track, quick. He is the face of the Raiders organization and his team, by some of the most loyal, and faithful fans was just booed off their home field.

I am not calling for, or saying he should be fired, but he has to be decisive and fix this. His head coaching career is going to be defined by how he navigates these waters.

McDaniels is the leader. His team is discombobulated, and he now has to fix it.

No. 2 The Raiders' D is woefully inconsistent. It doesn't mean it is void of talent, but it is woefully inconsistent. Missed tackles, blown assignments, and unproductive players make them look discombobulated.

I can understand if it was players that Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler inherited. But many of the free agents they brought in are playing poorly, and some players that they didn't bring in have gotten worse. Tre'Von Moehrig was widely considered one of the best safeties in the NFL last year, as a rookie. He has all but disappeared.

In every game, this season, the Raiders' defense has given up a minimum of 20 points.

No. 3 Derek Carr had one of the most emotional, and genuine press conferences that I have ever been a part of in decades of covering sports. There is a complete disconnect between some of the players, and the organization. I am not saying the leadership, but it is clear it is there. Davante Adams in the locker eluded to it as well.

No. 4 Daniel Carlson: He entered today's game leading the National Football League with a 41-consecutive field goal streak. If you are wondering, the NFL record is 44. He got no opportunities today to kick a field goal.

No. 5 We offer a ton of praise to Daniel Carlson, and he deserves it, but perhaps the most overlooked player on this tea is the P A.J. Cole. He has been sensational for the Raiders.

The Raiders return to action next week when they head to Denver to take on the Broncos. That game kicks off at 4:05 ET/1:05 PT. You can see that game on FOX.

