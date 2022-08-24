Derek Carr on Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots Practice

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of joint practices with the New England Patriots, and Derek Carr has been sharp.

Shortly after his terrific performance in practice, Carr spoke about training camp.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Quarterback Derek Carr

Q: What do you like best about joint practices?

Derek Carr: "In joint practices people show more stuff. It's not as vanilla for everyone to see. I think that's something I've always loved about it. And when you practice against two coaches that know each other too - I mean, the guys are keeping each other safe. You're getting full speed to impact, so you know who wants the rep and all that kind of stuff. I just love the different looks you get. It's a different defense, it's a different philosophy - all those kinds of things - situations come up. I think that you can get a lot accomplished rather than just 14 or 15 snaps in a preseason game."

Q: What was it like as an offense for the first team to go against another team's number one defense?

Carr: "If I'm honest, we still have room to improve. I think that there are some things that we did really well today and there are some things that when we turn the film on, we're going to be like, 'Oh, wow.' Stuff that doesn't even catch your eye, stuff that you say, 'We had a good play," so everyone's excited. But you're like, 'Oh man, this is close to not being so good.' One thing I believe in that Josh [McDaniels] keeps talking about is just not getting caught up in where we're at, just get caught up in where we're going and always constantly just trying to be better. That's just what he keeps preaching, so that's what we keep preaching because he’s our leader. I think that we're at a place where we can play competitive football, so it's exciting. It's fun to be able to have all those reps with the guys today. But again, I still think that there's always room in certain areas to definitely improve."

Q: You talked about your connection with Davante Adams in college. How is that connection now? Are you continuing to work on it? Where is that process?

Carr: "I think it's something that you guys have been watching and seeing through camp. On the field is what matters. We can talk about it all we want, but if we can't do it against our defense or against whoever comes into town, then that's a problem. So far it's been good, it's been fun. Him and I will both tell you that there are still things that I'm used to doing, that he's used to doing and we're finding that place in-between to be able to say, 'Okay, let's do it this way, let's do that.' And we're still working. Nothing's promised, but we've been able to hit some big plays here and there, and we've missed on a few where we're like, 'Oh man, we could do it like this,' and then we make the correction and that's what this time is for. And you hope that there are more positive plays than there are correctable plays. So far it's been a lot of fun."

Q: What are your thoughts on Jermaine Eluemunor's growth? Is there a comfortability with you when he's up there?

Carr: "He's a very confident guy, so when he's in there, no matter who he has to block and what's asked of him, you know you're going to get everything that he has, and that's all you can ask. He's going to compete, he's going to give it everything he has. I think one thing is he's used to hard coaching. When you get guys that come into the league and they're not used to hard coaching or things like that, they could go the other way. But when you get coached hard every day and you're used to it and you're a veteran, you just keep getting better, and he's someone that I've seen do that throughout the years with tough coaching. People are just pushing him to be his best, and he's worked really hard to be able to player every year. Every time he's come in I hear about what he's been doing and the workouts he's doing, he looks great. I'm really proud of where he was, where he's come from and where he is now. I'm excited to see him just keep growing."

Q: How has your relationship with Head Coach Josh McDaniels grown since the hire?

Carr: "Our relationship has been great. Last week, when they were in Miami and I'm at home, he's texting me. The night before the game we were sitting there talking about a preseason game that's being played; the thought process and just really growing that relationship, being on the same page. (There were) a couple times today where he was saying something in the headset to me or to Stiddy [Jarrett Stidham], I would walk over to him and say, 'Hey, when you say that, what do you mean?' Because sometimes the same words coming from one person doesn't mean the same thing coming from somebody else. I've had coaches that say the same thing, but it means something different. And so, I would just go over make sure. We're just growing, we're working on that, and I'm just asking questions, learning as much as I can. He's really smart. You guys all know that. He's very very smart, and that's always been my favorite part of the football game was the mental side - being able to know basically what to do before it even happens and just trying to do that. And he thinks that way too. I say it to say we think on the same kind of wavelength, especially offensive minded. So we see things similar, and I'm learning. I'm learning a lot from him. He's very detail oriented. I've said before to our guys, not just with me, but with the whole team - offense, defense, special teams - he knows every detail of every scheme, and that's really impressive."

Q: What have you seen from Dylan Parham, and what is the trust level with him?

Carr: "Again, he's getting coached hard and he's taking it. He's a great example of a young guy that just says, every time, ' Yes, sir.' And he'll go out there and try to do it better, and if he gets in trouble it's, ' Yes, sir.' And that's how it is as a young guy. We've all heard stories where rookies get up here and they are like, 'They just told me to keep my mouth shut and keep working.' He's one of those guys that just does that, and he's grinding, he's working. He's got some areas that I'm sure that he's going to want to continue to improve in, but from where he started he's come a long way. He's taking the coaching. He's trying to do it the right way, and at that position, you 've got to do it the right way. He's doing that, and I'm proud of him. He's working really hard, and our coaches are pushing him to get everything out of him, and he's accepting it really well."

Q: What are your initial thoughts of the demeanor of your team in joint practice?

Carr: "It was super competitive, but there was an emphasis - we're just not going to fight. We're not going to put up with that kind of stuff, and usually that's the case. Usually we're like, 'We're not fighting,' and then sure enough I'm standing on the outside of a 100-man brawl, especially like last year. I remember standing next to the GM of the Rams and we were sitting there talking and all of a sudden I was like, 'Okay, I think we're done here.' That wasn't the case today, and hopefully it's not the case tomorrow, because there's so much good work that we can get in from a football perspective when we have these days."

Q: As a captain, how difficult is it to go to guys that may be struggling and talk to them and help them, because you're trying to get acclimated as well to the new scheme?

Carr: "You always want to make sure you're doing your job right before you go and start correcting people all the time. I'm getting to a certain place with the coaches and with the team to where I do feel comfortable, and you guys know me - the way I do it when I see something - I'm going to go sit next to their locker and I'm going to say, 'I need you to do it like this.' Guys know, I've had the conversations with them. I was like, 'This way that you're doing this isn't good enough, you've got to do it like this.' And I said, 'I'm the first one to make mistakes, but the mistakes are the same thing every day...' and I kind of do it in a personal sense. That's just how I've been, and I've been doing that since camp started, because (during) OTAs you kind of get a feel for a philosophy, get a feel for the scheme, so now it's time to lead. At first it was lead by example; put the work in, put the time in. I'm still doing that, but now I'm being vocal, having those hard conversations that aren't always fun, but I'm definitely having them with guys and just keep pushing because I'm just at a place in my life where we've been close on some good talented teams, but that's just not enough. It's the details that cost us at the end of the Bengals game. It's the details that cost us at the end of certain games. And going forward, I'm just trying my best to keep pushing our guys - myself included - to make sure that we are so locked in and homed in on that. And if we screw it up, okay do it again after practice. You screw it up, that's okay - watch it again in the film until you really get it. So just pushing guys to do that, really during training camp is when it started, especially after learning the new offense."

Q:What have you seen from the defense after a few key guys have returned from injury?

Carr: "It's super competitive. A couple of days ago before the Miami game, we had a practice, and those guys were starting to get back in there and you saw what they look like and what it could be. They're doing some really good things, and it's exciting. I love Coach [Patrick] Graham. I love our defensive staff, and they're doing such a good job of placing those guys in good places and they're making some good plays. So, it's exciting. Again, it's practice, but you have to do it in practice before you can do it in a game; I've seen that from my nine years. If you can't do it in practice, you're not going do it in the game. Seeing some good things happen in practice, hopefully leads to good things when the season starts."

Q: How exciting was it to be able to throw the ball to Davante Adams against an opponent?

Carr: "It's exciting, just trying to get our reps in against different corners who may play a different technique or may play differently because of their body type or how they play. Just getting those different reps against different guys, different coverages, different looks. We were obviously looking forward to it. As you can see how training camp has progressed and the preseason, this was an important week for us. So getting these reps is crucial for us. So to be able to connect on some things is good, but I think we missed one - the one that we missed on the left, we're going to look at it and be hard on ourselves and be like, 'How can we make that one?' That's what I learned from Coach Gruden; awesome, you completed 26 out of 29, but what happened on these three? Just keeping that mindset to just always strive to be better, that's what I've always done, and I'm trying to do that even more with everybody this year."

Q: Do you feel like you're back at Fresno State again having Davante Adams on the team?

Carr: "The defenses are a little better. No offense to the other Mountain West guys, I see two UNLV hats today. No offense, but the defenses are a little more complicated. But when we connect on one, I have had thoughts of remembering a play like, 'We did that against that team,' or something like that. So yeah, I have those thoughts, but it's definitely different."

Q: Do you have any thoughts on the Dana White-Tom Brady rumor? Also are you immune to all of the nonsense?

Carr: "By now I would hope so. It is what it is. For me, I didn't even hear about it. We actually had, within the building, someone lost a family member. So I was so immersed in that and just talking to that person. It was a moment to really put things in perspective, it really doesn't matter. At the end of the day, anything I say will just be blasted out there, so I'm just going to completely remove myself and just keep trying to play football. It's been nice just answering football questions. Hopefully there's no more drama in the city, that's what I hope."

Q: Have you been given any indication this week as to whether you will be playing in Friday's preseason game? Is a joint practice enough for you or do you feel that you need to play at least one preseason game?

Carr: "So part one, he hasn't said anything to me. He hadn't said anything to me about any of them leading up to this. We just prepare as if we're going in, and then last second is, 'Alright, you're not playing'. That's just how it's been. We just keep our minds ready to go at all times. Part two is, I've had seasons where I didn't play the preseason. I've had seasons where I've had a drive. I've had seasons where I played in the fourth preseason game for a whole half. For me, it doesn't matter. I feel like if I work at practice the way that I'm supposed, to I'll be ready for week one. I don't know when I haven't played in the preseason, what Week 1 looked like - I don't know. But I've never felt like I wasn't ready if that helps. I always feel ready to play because I've treated practice like that. My dad taught me to do that as a little kid. And he said, 'Just treat this like the game.' So my whole life, I've always treated it like a game so that when the game comes, you're just ready."

Q: What have you seen from the running back group this camp?

Carr: "It's deep, a lot of talent. You see guys that have the ability to make some 12-yard plays turn into 30-yard plays, maybe more. It's a deep, deep position, which will be tough decisions and all of that kind of stuff that they've already started to make, especially in that room with a guy that was productive for us and good player in the NFL. It's impressive to see, no matter who's in there the production that they've had and the physicality they play with, all of them. Even the guys that would be 'smaller backs' they still play with a certain physicality and toughness. That's why I've just been impressed with them. It's a very deep room. 'This guy is in for this play, this guy is in for that...' you don't even blink your eyes, you're like, 'Yeah, he can do it,' that kind of thing."

Q: Did you see anything in the Patriots' offense that resonated with how Head Coach Josh McDaniels is leading the Raiders' offense?

Carr: "I have to be honest, I saw like two plays until the two-minute drive. Because we would come off and treat it like a game. I'd sit down and do the conversation, talk through it. So if I'm honest, I only saw a couple plays."

