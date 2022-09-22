Raiders Derek Carr Turns Attention to the Titans

HENDERSON, Nev.--Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn't focus on the team's 0-2 start to the 2022 NFL regular season. Instead, he did what he should have done and turned his attention to the Tennessee Titans.

The tenacious Raiders quarterback talked about the Titans and the state of the Silver and Black.

You can watch the entire interview below, and read the transcript:

Quarterback Derek Carr

Q: Is there a greater sense of urgency following the two losses?

Carr: "I think if I'm honest, the way that Josh [McDaniels] and everyone in this building has made our mindsets and the way we do it is, win or lose, it's going to hurt, we're going to correct it and we're going to work. Even on good days at camp, bad days at camp, we came in and did the same thing every day. He really tries to make it because he's coached in some of the biggest games, he's been around it. He knows that that's the process on how to do it. And so, he's just teaching us that there's no heightened sense of anything. It should always be heightened. And he has really put that pressure on. I really mean it; he's really put that pressure on us since day one. Like OTAs, I mean day one, we're learning the system, he's correcting us and teaching us like we've been in it eight years. But we immediately found out that this is the standard. So, if I'm honest, we came in and he's the exact same Josh [McDaniels] and he expects the same thing at practice and all those kinds of things, honestly."

Q: When you watch the film, do you get the sense that the team is 'right there'?

Carr: "We're very close, but close doesn't count in winning football games. When we turn the film on, we see the things that we're doing good, and you feel good about those things. And you’re like, 'Okay, we've seen the growth from camp in those areas,' and really from the first week to the second week. We saw the growth in some areas, but then we're like, 'Ah, but this. We've still got to get this right. We still got to get that right.' And I'll let him talk about those things, but to me I truly believe in exactly what he says like, 'Hey, I'm going to tell you what to do. Now let's go out there and let's do it.' And see if we can retain, see if we can handle it and all that kind of stuff. Yeah, we're close, but it doesn't matter yet."

Q: How comfortable are you right now in this system after two games?

Carr: “I feel so much more comfortable than I did a month ago. I mean, when you get out there and you do it, it's different from the sidelines. Training camp is different, right? There's a different clock in the game because now I'm getting hit, right? There are different things and all that. So, I can turn the film on, and I have experience from that point of view in the system. I have experience hearing his voice, knowing what he wants me to get to. I've always said that, even with Gru [Jon Gruden] and with the other guys. I want to go to exactly what he wants. I want him to think, ‘Oh, that's exactly where I think the ball is going to go.' I think that's going to grow obviously, but I think small sample size, first two games, hopefully I'm doing some of those things where he's like, 'Yep, that's what I thought, next play'. So, he can just feel comfortable in doing that."

Q: Coach McDaniels mentioned a play in the second half where he saw it click. Do you know what play he's talking about?

Carr: "Yeah, I do. But I'll let him talk about it. I'm not going to say it. But yeah, I know what he's talking about. This far along in my career, hopefully I could be able to grab it fast, see something and do what he's teaching me. Again, I'm not perfect by any stretch of the means at all, but I'm trying my best just to execute it exactly how he sees it. So, I do remember that play."

Q: Do you think the aggressiveness will come with time as you get more comfortable?

Carr: "Oh yeah, that stuff comes, especially depending on – there are so many factors as you know. Here's first read, here's second read, but there is this one. And sometimes when you're playing a game, you've got to get them out. You got to do this; you got to do that. But that stuff will come for sure. I think there's been years where we've done this, and we've had to figure out that way. And there's been years where we're just launching them all the time. And so, there's a fine line as I've always talked about with that. But as I get more comfortable and understand exactly what he expects every time – we had a good talk after this game showing me, 'Hey, this play, this play.' 'Hey, you did this right, but think about [this].' And I'm like, 'Oh, yeah. Okay.' So, I'm getting better at it, too."

Q: It looks like they're still sorting things out on the offensive line. Are you cognizant of who's out there during the game? Does it impact you at all?

Carr: "I don't know it during the game unless the center changes because the snaps are different. But the way that we've been doing it, we've been doing that at camp, too. So, you just kind of get used to that. And so, for me, I haven't really noticed like, 'Okay, he's in, now this.' I haven't noticed it like that. But yeah, I mean those guys are competing and whoever they think should be out there is going to be out there."

Q: Josh Jacobs has looked noticeably energetic this year, even when things weren't going your way in the second half, he was on the sidelines trying to cheer people up. Is that positive mindset something he's always had? Or has it kind of develop these years?

Carr: "Yeah, I think he's becoming more vocal. I think he's getting more comfortable with who he is and all those kinds of things. And I think those are all positives. He's such a dynamic player and when he runs, the way that he can run – I tell him all the time, there was a time in the game I grabbed him by his face mask and said, 'That's how you freaking run.' It's exciting man, it gets everybody going. There was a couple of times where he's making two, three guys miss, turning it, boom and then going and lowering his shoulder. That kind of stuff is good for everybody. And then when he comes to the sideline, of course you're going to listen to that guy, because he's giving his heart out there. And so, I've been very proud of him. He's come a long way from when he first got here. He was so young, and to where he's at now, I'm very proud of Josh."

Q: When was it that you grabbed him [Josh Jacobs]?

Carr: “I did it this last game. He's been doing it, but I just remember this past game I grabbed him, and I was just like, 'Bro, that's freaking it.' Because that'll help everybody else for sure.'

Q: A lot of times the first practice after a loss like you guys had Sunday tends to be a little bit more intense, maybe a little bit more physical. Is that what you saw out there today?

Carr: "Yeah, I mean we had to bring it. And when it's not to a certain standard, Josh [McDaniels] will just tell us like, 'Hey, let's go.' I promise you, being around him now – I don't know the exact months – but there hasn't been a day that's gone by where he misses like one detail, from whether it's a step or eyes or this or physicality, and it's impressive. I told him today, I was like, 'Thank you.' I did, I told him thank you because like when he when he just pushes us and calls everything out, we can only get better. You either get better or you just, 'I don't want to do it,' and then you just don't end up lasting in the league. You see it year after year, but when you have someone that cares about you that much to tell you every time, to correct you and keep you in line, myself included, it's so nice. When he corrects me, I'm like, 'Thank you,' because he's always trying to push me in one direction and that's just to be better."

The Raiders (0-2) will kickoff next Sunday at 10 a.m. PDT in Nashville, Tenn., against the Titans. You can watch the game on FOX.

