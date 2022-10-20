Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 7 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders found themselves entering their week six bye week with a disappointing 1-4 record.

But the team that is loaded with talent, that hasn't been able to get out of its own way is rejuvenated and excited to return to action this weekend.

WR Davante Adams discussed being back and much more after practice.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Quarterback Derek Carr

Q: Defensive players are now saying it's difficult to understand roughing the passer and what they can get away with. Do you know when it is or do you even kind of find it complex in terms of how they call it?

Carr: "Nowadays, I wouldn't say I know every time. I know what the rules say. If their weight lands on you, if they hit you in the head or neck area, they hit you below the knee, all that kind of stuff, it's just a flag. Like on offense, some of the things that we don't like, some of the screens that we throw on the perimeter, the rules committee came out and said: 'You can't grab them until the ball is caught,' and all that kind of stuff. I guess it's an advantage for the defense because Aaron Rodgers, myself, we've used that play a lot in our careers to get big plays. It's the way teams play. So some of the rules, you're not always going to agree with, but their rules are their rules. When I first got in the league, I never thought I was going to get a roughing in the passer call, just how it was called. And if I'm honest, I was more injured then -- hopefully it stays that way -- than I am now. And I know what the NFL is thinking, if the Packers and Bucs play each other and it's not [Tom] Brady versus [Aaron] Rodgers -- I know where the mindset is for the fans and for all that kind of stuff. So I get it, but to say I know every time it's going be called, I would say no. There's been times, even little accidental things, you get hit in the head, but those things add up. And it's not fair, but we're not really looking at the rush. Our eyes are down here or we're susceptible to get really hurt. I talked to Chris [Jones] after the game, and I thought he made a heck of a play. I didn't know it was roughing the passer. I knew he fell on me, but I didn't think it was egregious or anything like that. But the rule is -- that's from the ref's point of view -- he saw the weight go on me, and my ribs felt it for sure."

Q: I want to ask you about another play from that game. I know it's been a while now, but that second touchdown pass to Davante Adams. Looking back that looked even crazier maybe than it did in the moment. What was that a fun one to look back on on film and was that maybe the best example yet of the connection you guys talked about in trusting each other?

Carr: "Yeah. I mean, that was a big trust play. It was something that I was talking to Josh [McDaniels] about on the sideline, about an opportunity at that. Josh was talking about it, and we liked the idea. It's a risky thing for him to even call versus a double. Tae [Davante Adams] was double covered, usually that's not ideal. We're not going to make a living doing that. But in that point in the game and in that situation, we needed it. And what it really reminded me of was that throw I threw to T.Y. [Hilton] in Hawaii -- how I stepped up and throw it to him over Harrison [Smith] and Richard Sherman. And it ended up not counting, so Sherm knocked it out. But it just reminded me of that play. When I stepped up kind of the same way, I saw it and let it go. And I mean, what a great catch Tae made. You can't make a living every single time doing that, but to know that that's in our pocket if we need it is nice."

Q: Derek, how much of a blessing is it having a bye week to get away, spend time with the kids and family and come back refreshed?

Carr: "It's so nice. Two of my poor little babies, they weren't feeling too good on couple of the days, so they just wanted to sit on the couch and watch TV, which was fine with me. And so we were able to relax and have some really fun family time. We were able to go to Fresno -- I hadn't been back to that stadium in a while -- to see Davante's [Adams] jersey retired. That memory that we have together now, it was something that we talked about on that same field before either of our names were on that stadium. We would always see Dave's [David Carr] name -- and he knows Dave really well too -- and we'd see Dave's name and be like: 'He can't be the only one up there.' So to have that come full circle was a really cool moment for us. And it was cool to be back there in that stadium and be around our new president and everybody. It was a good time to hang out with the kids, hang out with my wife. We had a good date night, which she needs that, especially with four kids. She needs some time, so we were able to do that. We had a good time, and then as I'm doing that, my mind is like: 'Alright Houston, the coverage, front.' I'm already playing the game. So it's hard to get away from it in the middle of the season, but to have a few breaks here and there was nice."

Q: Derek the last couple of bye weeks you guys have had winning records; I think 4-1, 5-2. This one not so much. Is there a sense of urgency, desperation, anything when you guys hit the reset button coming off the bye week this year?

Carr: "If I were to say anything, the feeling I had today was excitement, not only myself, but I would say our team at practice. There was a lot of energy, a lot of joy, excitement, a lot of enthusiasm, real enthusiasm because we know what we're capable of. We didn't win as many games as we thought we would at this point, that's for sure, but it's all within so many points. We know that we're close, and again we've always said this -- close doesn't count, it doesn't matter. But like my Dodgers man, hopefully we get hot at the right time. They kind of went the other way and that hurts my heart because I love them so much. So hopefully we can go the other way."

Q: When you see how close it really is, and there are some areas in the Red Zone, both offensively and defensively. Do you feel like when you watch it on film -- I'm sure you did some reflecting that way during the break -- that these are correctable issues moving forward?

Carr: "Oh yeah, we had a big correction time during the bye week to self-scout, to look at ourselves and really just be honest about it. Some of those things came up today in practice, and we did some those things well. So, you would hope that you can be a better football team as you keep correcting those things that come up. We're never going to be perfect, but we can make corrections and we can get better, and we believe that. I'll say we're confident in what we're capable of, but it's not like anyone is coming to town and handing us wins. You have to go earn everything in this league. The team coming to town this week, everyone's saying they got one win and all that, I turned the film on and they're one of the fastest defenses I've ever seen. They're punching balls out, they're picking passes off, their running back and the quarterback are really good players, good, young players in this league. They've got wideouts, their offensive line -- you go all the way across, you watch this team on the kicking game and you're like: 'It's everything I've ever believed about the NFL. The records never matter.' You have to go play, and you've got to earn your victories in this league."

Q: What have you made of Josh Jacobs' recent production and how he's been utilized so far?

Carr: “He's running extremely violent, and not just the physicality, but his cuts are violent, his mentality is violent. You see it when he gets in the open field. We all know he can make people miss and stuff like that, but you've seen a couple of times in the last couple of weeks, him eye the safety out and say: ‘OK, here I come.’ And he's going to do it play after play after play. And more power to him, I'm glad he's doing that and not me. I don't know how he does it. It's really impressive what he's been able to do, but he'd be the first one to tell you how good of a job those guys up front are doing, and the wide receivers are blocking. Whenever you see big runs in the NFL, a lot of it has to do with the receivers getting their blocks. And so, he's doing a great job. Everyone's doing a great job. But I would say, if I can describe it, it’s just his violent mentality. And that's something I saw in Marshawn [Lynch], a very violent runner, and Josh has that same mentality and when he when he does it like that and he runs like that, it's up there with some of the best. It's really fun to watch.”

Q: The last couple games, you guys have averaged around 30 points per game. What do you think has started clicking for you all as an offense and how can you carry that forward?

Carr: “ We're just doing those little things that we talked about that Josh [McDaniels] would correct. We're just doing those better. We're sitting there and we score however many points and whatever, and to us it like doesn't matter, we're like: ‘Dang, bro. We could have done this. We were 2-for-4 in this, or we had this many third-and-longs. We need third-and-short to keep more drives going, get to the red zone more.’ I know we scored on longer plays against KC, but only one time in the Red Zone? We should be in there more. And so, I think if you always challenge yourself and push yourself that way as a team, it keeps your mindset on the things that are important. You can never be like: ‘Oh, yeah, well, we scored 30.’ Can't have that mindset because then you will overlook things. Josh won't let that happen and I know our leaders won't either.”

Q: Given the family history with Houston, what kind of reaction do you get when you see that Texans logo?

Carr: “I have so many memories. I was like one of their first fans ever and so many memories in what was Reliant Stadium. I have so many memories there. I played on the field with the little mascot as a kid, so many memories watching my brother play there. People who became friends like Andre Johnson and all these guys and watching them play. Like I said, so many memories, but then I think about all the offensive linemen they didn't pick, so then I get a little mad. I've always loved that organization and before he passed, Mr.[Bob] McNair was so nice to my family. I didn't know him personally, but I would just watch how he treated my brother and my parents and Melody, my sister, and he would take time to talk to me, too, and even Cal [McNair] and everybody. I mean everyone was just so first-class to us and I'll always be thankful for that. I always had my Texans jersey, and I was always a fan. When I was getting drafted, I wanted to go there. They didn't pick me first, but I was like maybe 33rd. But they didn't want me, so I was kind of a little heartbroken over that, but it is what it is. I think nine years down the road some of those feelings have gone away, but I have I have the utmost respect for their organization just because of the way they treated my family.”

Q: Do you remember how you did in the mascot game back then?

Carr: “I think we won. I remember Toro though. My friend Toro, I won't give his real name away. My friend Toro hit me though. He got me good. But it was fun, I think we won the game. But what was funny though is, I was like a year older than all the kids on my team. They just put me on this team to be on it, to make it cool or whatever. And I went and played a scrimmage with them and the kids were a year younger than me, I was running around like I was Michael Vick. I was out there juking everybody, throwing them. That's my favorite memory from that.”

The Raiders return to action Sunday when they host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. That game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PDT and can be seen on CBS.

