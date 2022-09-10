Six Bold Predictions:  2022 Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-Tomorrow the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) kick off the 2022 NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This is my third season as the beat writer covering the team, and here are my five bold predictions for the season:

#1 Derek Carr will throw for 40 touchdowns. With weapons everywhere, an improved offensive line, and arguably the best offensive mind in football has his new head coach, this is Carr's season.

#2 Derek Carr will be a Pro Bowler. For all of the aforementioned reasons, Carr gets the respect he deserves. But, his critics will still hate him.

#3 Maxx Crosby will lead the AFC in sacks. Now that there are real threats around Crosby, teams are no longer able to just key on the Raiders superstar, and he will have a massive season.

#4 The Raiders will go 12-5. In arguably the best division in the NFL, the Raiders will shine out in 2022.

#5 The Raiders will win the AFC West. The Raiders will finally dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the last game of the season, at Allegiant Stadium.

#6 Tre'von Moehrig coming off of a sensational rookie season, will end his sophomore campaign as a Pro Bowler.

The Silver and Black are ready to kick it off on Sunday at 1:25 PM PT in Los Angeles against the Chargers.

