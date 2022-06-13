Answering Your Raiders Questions:  Predicting Offensive Starters, Deablo, White, More

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season approaching, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

Uncle Hondo, I know that you think the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t done adding new players, but please entertain my question. If you had to predict, based on the roster now, who starts on offense, who ya got? Kyle R.

Thank you, Kyle. Here you go:

QB Derek Carr

RB Josh Jacobs

TE Darren Waller

LT Kolton Miller

LG John Simpson

C Andre James

RG Lester Cotton

RT Brandon Parker

WR1 Davante Adams

WR2 Hunter Renfrow

WR3 Demarcus Robinson

Hey Hondo, I was impressed with Divine Deablo last year. I know you were as well. What is something about him that stood out the most to you? Cristin W.

He has all of the things that only come from God -- size, speed, and more. But, he loves the game and is super-smart. He has an amazing football IQ.

Hondo, I am a big Deablo fan. I have his jersey and he is my favorite player. He burst on the scene last year, and I was wondering if anything about him surprised the Raiders? Thank you, Tom H.

Tom, they were shocked at how fast he adapted from safety in college to linebacker in the NFL. They thought it would be a year, or probably two until he competed for the role of a starter at linebacker. They knew he would do fine with pass coverage, but he beat out Cory Littleton because he was able to adjust to the running game. Deablo didn’t just play well against the run, he became a beast. That is very hard when transitioning from a safety spot. That was 100 percent on his incredible football IQ.

Hondo, I think it took so long to sign Zamir White because he knows he will be the starter when the season starts. Do you agree? Peter R.

No. I think he has the opportunity to be very special, but I do not think the delay was because he knew he would be a starter.

