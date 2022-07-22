Las Vegas Raiders Foster Moreau Talks at Training Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders come into the 2022 campaign with high expectations.

With offensive weapons all over the roster, Forster Moreau is could be Derek Carr's secret weapon. You can watch his entire press conference below or read the transcript:

Tight End Foster Moreau

Q: With guys running laps after making mistakes in practice, does that speak to the accountability of this team?

Moreau: “Yeah, you already said the key word. It’s predicated on accountability and that starts up top. That starts with Derek [Carr], that starts with Darren [Waller], that starts with Davante [Adams], that starts with Hunter [Renfrow]. And they have been really good about preaching that and so QB-Center exchange it’s a two-man job and if gets fumbled guys are taking laps. And they are doing it on their own and I think it’s pretty special from them to hold themselves accountable like that and it kind of shows like a beacon for us where we are trying to go.”

Q: Coach McDaniels is known for using heavier sets which is something you guys have done a lot in the past. Does that kind of ease things at all when it comes to learning a new offensive system?

Moreau: “A lot of football bleeds overs in certain ways, so we will have a lot of new terms for stuff that we used to have, old things. Of course, Gru [Jon Gruden] would always have a thick playbook and always be taking things from other people and coming up with new ideas. So, there is a bit that bleeds over but you always have to resync yourself into the new scheme no matter what it is. For us, it’s gone well but there is obviously still a lot of work to do. You could tell from today that the communication was really good, so a lot of it must have sunk in the way we worked in OTAs and Phase 2 ball. So, we’re excited about that but obviously still a lot of work to do. There’s a lot of camp ahead of us and we are really excited.”

Q: Darren talked about watching tape of Josh McDaniels’ system in New England and Rob Gronkowski running wild. What do you see when you look at film like that and how the offense could look? Lastly, how do you pronounce your last name?

Moreau: “I’ll answer the easy one first. So, for me it’s a lot easier if you are saying my full name, it’s a lot easier to say Foster Moreau. I get that, I understand that. It kind of sequences into each other really well. I’ve never really minded it and it’s never really mattered to me. The way my dad always said it was Moreau like ‘Morrow’ or ‘More-OH.’ It doesn’t really affect me, but I’m glad you watched Will’s [Compton] podcast, that’s fantastic. Yeah, I appreciate it. Gronk running wild…Gronk is a Hall of Fame talent, he’s a Mount Rushmore guy, especially for the tight end position. And watching him a lot of times it’s very special for me. Two years ago, I got to watch a lot of Jason Witten film and obviously he became my teammate, and it was an incredible experience for me and just getting to study those legends of the game, those Mount Rushmore level talents is kind of unbelievable. And Gronk, yeah there is just something special about him. He was always able to make it work for him and bleed his own personality in the routes. It was always coaching first. He always took the coaching from the meeting room to the field and from there he was able to put his own type of spice on it where he could run wild. But it was always within the base of the scheme, that was first and foremost.”

Q: Do you feel the sense that this an older, more mature team than in years past?

Moreau: “Yeah. Obviously, it’s year four for me and a couple other guys. Just remembering that 2019 Draft Class, it’s fond memories for me. There is a good amount of seniority on this team and as I said from the very outset it starts at the top. It starts with Derek, it starts with Maxx [Crosby], is starts with Chandler [Jones], it starts with DP [Denzel Perryman], all these guys, Davante. I think the seniority isn’t really about age, it’s more about experience and time under tension I would dare to say. There’s playoff experience on this team that we’ve obviously brought in and that’s going to help lead us to get back to where we want to be and that’s it. That’s kind of the bottom line.”

Q: Does it help to have those guys that make you want to ascend your level of play just watching how they work day in and day out?

Moreau: “Yeah, that’s a great point. A lot of times that happens in the offseason, the way that you get to see people work because obviously when you get out here stuff heats up pretty quick, and we are going two spot and you don’t have too much time for rest and too much time to watch other people’s work. You kind of got to focus on yourself, but a lot of times in the offseason getting to see what people do, kind of the extra work, the extra sets, the extra wall sits, the different types of training, the Mack Hollins mile. And you don’t have to be a big name to understand that people put in big work a lot of the time. And for me, Mack Hollins is a perfect example of that. Leading by example, taking guys after every run, every lift, every workout and we’re running miles with Mack Hollins. And I’m guilty of missing a few because the guy is a different breed. But it’s an unbelievable experience to be able to get to be able to learn from these new guys. We got a lot of new faces on this team, but one constant is hard work I would definitely say.”

Q: Can you elaborate on the Mack Hollins mile?

Moreau: “No, it’s just the Mack Hollins mile. And it’s definitely a little bit more than a mile which tends to piss some people off, but we get it and we run it and we shut up and just do it. Some people cut corners and some people don’t.”

Q: What was the celebrity softball game like and building that camaraderie there with the Golden Knights and the Raiders?

Moreau: “Yeah, I’m glad you brought that up. I was 4-for-4 with two homeruns and two doubles. Probably had eight or nine RBIs. It was a fun time. Too many errors for my liking. Not enough putouts. We lost by seven runs, and they didn’t even get their last inning, so it was fireworks at the LV Ballpark. But it was a very, very cool experience. For us, that’s the pinnacle of support in this city is what the Golden Knights have done for this city. Obviously at the time they came in and the tragedy that the city has gone through and the way they were able to persevere and make a lasting impact on the people of this city. That’s obviously something that we would like to do, and you could just tell from the love and support and cheers and praise that these guys have, they are very, very special to the residents of this town. And that can’t be understated. It was a blast getting to play with those guys. It’s always, always fun. And just having guys who might not be on the team anymore but that special pact that they have with each other and coming back and playing in that game, it’s special.”

Q: What are a few things that stuck out to you about Mick Lombardi so far?

Moreau: “I don’t want to say too much and then get scolded for saying too much, but he’s brilliant, detailed, young, energetic and always on top of it. We love him and he works just as hard as anyone in this building trying to make sure that we are on top of the details. And for us that is paramount. At the end of the day, Mick does an excellent job bouncing from OC to tight end coach duties to wide receiver coach duties. He’s the ace in the hole, jack of all trades. He does a very, very good job for us. A very bright offensive mind.”

Q: What kind of leader is Duron Harmon on defense?

Moreau: “Duron is fantastic. For those of you who did watch the podcast I would say don’t, but I named Duron my number two best friend on the team. It’s probably a little facetious but he is an unbelievable leader, and he has been that from the outset. His energy, positive attitude. Just what he brings to the table for us. Just so much confidence on the defensive side, especially in the secondary. He’s a special, special human being and that really translates over onto the grass.”

Q: What did people have to say about your podcast with Barstool Sports?

Moreau: “Yeah, Will Compton put out a quote that was quoted from Will Compton that really pissed me off because that’s not some stuff I would say. I’d never say that. It’s just not the truth. We have so much work to do and a lot to put in and we haven’t won the division here in a number of years. So, that would be ludicrous of me to say, and it would be childish and stupid. But of course, it you put it on the internet, no one is going to put in the full work and the research to actually see if it’s true or not. Anyway, it was a fun podcast and Will Compton is a dear friend of mine and I love the guy to death and he’s an incredible personality in this industry and he will be for a very, very long time.”

Q: Who is your best friend on the team?

Moreau: “Oh my gosh, it puts me in such a corner it’s unbelievable. On the podcast I said Darren, it would be hard for me to not say Darren. We have so much history and inside jokes. Thinking of guys like DC [Derek Carr], thinking of guys like Hunter Renfrow, thinking of guys like Maxx Crosby is a huge one for me. Derek Carrier was big for me. Alec Ingold as well was big for me. Got a lot of special guys on this football team and I have special relationships with each one of them. I know that sound like I’m playing to the crowd but there is just a lot of real special guys on this team. And before interview ends shoutout to these OOFOS (footwear) that I have on my feet. That was for Derek Carr. It’s like we are freaking walking on clouds around the facility. I mean some guys are walking in with cowboy boots thinking that they are getting bitten by rattlesnakes, but I don’t even know how to do it. It would behoove you wear these OOFOS.”

Q: A couple years ago you were part of a group of guys practicing at a local park. How important is it to have all the OTAs, mini-camp and training camp at the facilities?

Moreau: “Obviously, it’s extremely important. There is a time and place to work at the park, and we still work at the park. Obviously, you can’t use this wonderful training facility in the offseason when the NFL is saying, ‘Hey, everyone go be on your way,’ but there is a time and place where you get bonding, timing, great conditioning and it just really sets up as a great tune up because guys are bringing their own personal coaches out there and it works really well for us. It’s not too far away and every once in awhile we’ll get a couple members of Raider Nation out there and sign a couple of balls and just have a nice conversation with some great, great fans, which is second to none for us. “

