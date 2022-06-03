Raiders' Okam Talks Jones, Crosby, Rookies, and More

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' owner Mark Davis has not lowered expectations for the 2022 season, despite overhauling multiple positions in his organization.

One of those positions was filled by Frank Okam. Hired by Josh McDaniels to run the tradition-rich defensive line, Okam has the advantage of leading a position group with a future Hall of Fame candidate in Chandler Jones, and the best young DE in the NFL in Maxx Crosby.

Okam spoke yesterday and below we have the entire press conference as both a transcript and a video for you to enjoy.

Defensive Line Coach Frank Okam

Q: What are you looking for right now in terms of the guy’s development?

Coach Okam: “Well, really, right now it's just about really learning the system, just trying to get guys acclimated, understanding what Coach (Patrick) Graham's trying to teach the guys and just get them comfortable playing the defense and trying to get some technical things improved.”

Q: What led to you making the transition to coming to the Raiders?

Coach Okam: “Just opportunity. In this profession it's about who you know, who you can connect with. Any time you can come to a storied program like the like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Raider name, it's something that could really help you as an individual and something that if you get a chance to do, you just kind of have to jump at it and try to take advantage of it.”

Q: To be able to step in and have a Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, how much does that help you sleep at night knowing you already got that at a couple of bookends?

Coach Okam: “Those are really two talented players and what's even better is they are better people. And so, what you get from those guys, they offer great leadership to the young guys, players trying to figure out what it means to be a pro. So having them in the locker room and in the meeting room every single day, offering wisdom, offering advice, offering a physical example to the young players has been something that's special.”

Q: What have you learned just in the short time from Chandler Jones that you're seeing him in dealing with the players and the coaching staff?

Coach Okam: “As a former player, you have to remember in the NFL that we're coworkers. And so, for me, I always like to pick the brain of someone who has 100-plus sacks because that's something I never did in my own career. So, any time you can get some lessons from the way they see the game, coaching points, film study points, anything to help those young guys acclimate to the game faster; I’m all ears. I have no ego in this game. I'm just trying to help the Raiders win football games.”

Q: When it comes to Chandler Jones, how much does he still have left in the tank?

Coach Okam: “Like I said, he's a true professional. If you guys have been out there, you see how hard he's running to the ball. He's leading by example with this effort. And I think that's the thing that is a testament to his longevity in his career and why he's been so successful for this long amount of time.”

Q: Going through the draft evaluation process, what were some of the things that you liked when you saw Neil Farrell and Matthew Butler that led to those picks?

Coach Okam: “When you look and you're trying to evaluate, there's a lot of guys you're going through. But ultimately for those guys, they're big bodies, they're strong bodies and they’re athletic bodies. And so, when you're evaluating defensive linemen in the scheme, all you are really trying to get are guys that can play the run well, pressure the quarterback, collapse the pocket, and those guys provide that kind of value.”

Q: This was a 4-3 team the last few years and is making the transition to a 3-4 this season. Is that a big challenge or do we make a little bit too much out of that, would you say?

Coach Okam: “Listening and talking to Coach Graham about his philosophy, this league really is a sub defense. And so, all that really matters is if you got some guys that can rush the passer and some guys that can stop the run. And so, we'll be doing a lot of different things up front and just trying to find the best matchups for us to be successful.”

Q: How much does like a Maxx Crosby role change in this defense?

Coach Okam: “You know, that's really probably more game plan and kind of closer when you get to the season. But as for right now, we're just trying to make sure the guys know as many positions as possible and play different techniques as well as they possibly can right now in the spring. That's really what we're trying to get done right now.”

Q: You guys added a lot of defensive tackles this offseason between the draft and a free agency. What's the competition out there been like so far?

Coach Okam: “It's been great. I mean, honestly, that's the thing that kind of drives the NFL. You've got to earn the right to have your job when the regular season starts. So, obviously when you're looking, whether you got the young guys or some veterans in the room, they can see the numbers in the room and know it's not going to be like that when we get to the final 53. So, that makes the meetings go a little bit better, the focus better and the competition practice even better, and that's really what you're looking for each and every day.”

Q: When you're getting ready to come to a program like the Raiders, do you reach out to other guys that have been here, like maybe even a college teammate like (former Raiders safety) Michael Huff to see what this organization is all about?

Coach Okam: “Well, yeah. I mean, obviously I got to play against this organization back in the day and you kind of know what that feels like. Even from my short time here, this is a first-class organization. They do things the right way here, and I think that starts from the leadership all the way down. So, the leadership in the head coach, the message and the image that Coach (Josh) McDaniels wants to put out, the way Coach (Patrick) Graham wants to run his defense and styles. It's easier to fall in line here and just get the job done. I mean, we're just trying to find ways to win football games.”

Q: What's the adjustment been like to Las Vegas for you?

Coach Okam: “The heat. It’s dry. I'm from Texas, so I'm used to the humidity, but the dryness of the heat, it's been a huge adjustment. And for me stepping on the scale and all of a sudden you dropped about 10 pounds in one practice. So, that's a little bit of an adjustment. Got to stay hydrated, as Denzel (Perryman) always say. So, that's for real out here.”

Q: Coach McDaniels and Coach Graham have talked about maybe using Clelin Ferrell a little bit differently than he has been used in the past. From what you've seen so far of him, has he been receptive to that?

Coach Okam: “You know, when you have somebody as big and athletic as him, all you really try to do is get him as confident as possible so he can play as many positions as possible. And what I've seen so far from the spring is that he's been receptive, he's been all ears and he's been eager, and he’s been playing with great effort. We’re just trying to establish the foundation.”

