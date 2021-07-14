Raiders Fred Biletnikoff Talks Al Davis

Legendary Raiders players have great stories about the late Al Davis, and Raider Maven had the honor to have one of the best players ever step on the field and share one of his favorite stories.

The great Fred Biletnikoff said he was fortunate enough to play for Davis, recalling him as the ultimate winner; he always wanted to win, which meant that he expected his players to feel the same way.

Raiders Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff joined Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven's Editor and Publisher Hondo Carpenter on the radio, co-hosting with Clay Baker on the "Pritch & Clay" morning show on Raider Nation Radio (LINK TO LISTEN LIVE).

"I had a horrible game, it was an exhibition game, and at that time, you played all the second half when you're a rookie. And I dropped like two or three balls, came back later I caught a touchdown. I was coming off the field, this was when Al was the head coach, and he looked at me and said,

"I don't know why I drafted you," and that was my introduction to professional football," said Biletnikoff.

After a stellar career at Florida State University, Bilennikoff entered both the AFL and NFL draft, where the Oakland Raiders selected him in the second round of the 1965 AFL Draft. Selected 11th overall, and by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1965 NFL Draft, the 39th overall selection. Biletnikoff would sign with the Raiders, where he played for fourteen seasons.

Biletnikoff learned early as a rookie that professional football was a business and not just a game.

"What he was saying is, you know what, what you did early, it hurt the team. At the end, yeah okay fine that's all well and good but what you did at the end is what I expect from you all the time, what you did in the beginning, don't ever do that again," said Biletnikoff on the lesson he learned from Davis.

