Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Questions

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

My man, Uncle Hondo. I was listening to JT The Brick on Raider Nation Radio, just like I do you, and he thinks the Raiders throwing the ball more downfield is the answer. What do you think, Unc? Jay Harris

I agree with JT. The Raiders came out last week visibly on the attack.

They need to do the same this week.

Just as much as throwing downfield is the attack mentality, in fact, here is my question of Derek and his answer. You can also watch the above video to see it.

Hondo: Did you make the decision last week to hurry up-tempo more on offense? Or is it just the game plan because of the team you faced?

Carr: "A little bit of both. One, I'm always trying to get in there and put as much pressure as fast as I possibly can. If it was up to me, I'd want to go no huddle every single snap and just go as fast as I can. That's what I did in college. But there is a whole team to think about when you do things like that and so that's why I don't make those decisions. We definitely, Oly [Greg Olson], myself and our offense, we always want to push the tempo and make it fast and things like that. But there are times when you do want to slow it down and control the clock and things. But for the most part I thought, like you said, last week we were trying to do a really good job of keeping the pressure on and keeping the tempo fast and making them either show what they were doing or get their calls in faster, whatever the case may be. As an offense we are always trying to play fast and push the tempo on the opposing defense."

Hondo, what player has disappointed you more than any other this season? I think it's been Alex Leatherwood. Mike Harris

I would say, Cory Littleton. No way on Alex Leatherwood, and he is a rookie, has changed positions, and as of late, has played well.

If Alex has been your biggest disappointment, you had way-to-high thoughts with all respect to you. I would give him a C+.

Hondo, on the Raiders, what are the two most significant free-agent decisions in your opinion of guys on the roster? Jodi DuBois

They need to re-sign Solomon Thomas and then make the call on K.J. Wright. Those are the biggest on-roster guys right now, who are free agents after the season.

Hondo, as we look to the draft, what do you think are the Raiders' biggest needs, and what about DeSean Jackson? Thank you, Jared Bollman.

A few days ago, GM Mike Mayock was at the Ohio State Buckeyes practice for the Rose Bowl and was checking out Chris Olave (WR) very close. That doesn't mean he wasn't looking at others, but Olave was on his Radar. The Raiders are NOT far away at WR. If they ake a draft pick for a player such as Olave, who I think is a home run, is there room for DJax? They need more offensive linemen and linebackers, so this will be fun to watch.

Uncle Hondo, you messed me up last week with the straight dope reporting on Davante Adams. If we pick him up as a free agent, what do you think the cost be? Fred Pinson

That dovetails into the last question. The Packers will most likely franchise him if the Raiders get Adams while he is a free agent. That means the Raiders will have to give up draft picks. Do you go for a young player in the draft and save picks, or do the Raiders think they are close enough with him to the playoffs and make additions via free agency? To me, you get Adams who wants to play with Carr, but I am not in that seat. He wants to be here with Derek, so you make it happen if reasonable.

Hondo, this is an opinion question. Do you think Mike Mayock has earned a shot to run this team without Jon Gruden here? Bryan Taylor

Yes, I do.

