Raiders Release GM Mike Mayock

Henderson, NV.--After an impressive 10-7 regular season that saw the Las Vegas Raiders make it to the NFL Playoffs; owner Mark Davis decided to move on from General Manager Mike Mayock.

The Raiders released this statement about the decision:

We have relieved Mike Mayock of his duties as General Manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future.

Mayock's time was marred by multiple free-agent and late-round success stories. His downfall was the failure of numerous first-round NFL Draft picks.

In the 2019 NFL Draft, Mayock strongly supported Clelin Ferrell. Ferrell has been a solid contributor but not a starter, and his value has failed miserably to live up to his fourth-pick overall selection.

In that same 2029 draft, Mayock Selected Josh Jacobs. Jacobs has been the most successful of Mayock's first-round picks.

Lastly, in the 2019 draft, in the first round, Mayock made a reach for Johnathan Abram. While he has played and started, Abram has not come near the value of the pick used to select him.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Silver and Black had two first-round selections. Henry Ruggs was a terrific pick that was a significant contributor until an accident that resulted in the death of a motorist in another vehicle led to his release.

In Mayock'd defense, no one could have seen what occurred to Ruggs happening, and it was a tragedy that did not rest on Mayock.

The other 2020 NFL Draft pick was the one that made the football world question Mayock. He drafted Damon Arnette out of Ohio State University. Arnette had a multitude of red flags that were "Evident to anyone who took the time to look," according to one NFL GM. He was released earlier this season as well.

Lastly, the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft selected Alex Leatherwood. Leatherwood was moved to guard after his repeated failures at right tackle. While having just completed his rookie campaign, Leatherwood has plenty of time to grow as a player. Leatherwood's rookie season was not good, to put it nicely.

