From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room, WR Hunter Renfrow

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to get back into action this week against the Houston Texans, and we spoke with WR Hunter Renfrow exclusively from the locker room.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off of their bye-week at a disappointing 1-4, but this team hasn't quit on each other and they are ready to rebound this weekend.

We spoke in the locker room with WR Hunter Renfrow about the bye week, the Houston Texans, and more.

You can watch that interview in its entirety below:

The Raiders return to action on Sunday when they host the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium. That game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. PDT and can be seen on CBS.

