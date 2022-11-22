Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 12 Update

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column after completing a sweep of the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Moments ago, OC Mick Lombardi talked about the win and the state of the franchise.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:

Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi

Q: We saw at the end of regulation and in overtime, Derek Carr running an up-tempo offense. Are you guys kind of getting to the point where maybe you could break that out at various points during the game?

Coach Lombardi: “Sure. We always go into each week and say, 'What advantage does that give us, what doesn't it give us? Is this the environment we want to try and do this in?' In the first game against Denver, we did a little more up-tempo stuff. And obviously we practice and do a good job in the two-minute of preparing and making sure that we're prepared for that scenario and going up-tempo and making sure we can execute the plays in that situation. So, credit to the players. They took the plan and did a very good job of executing that stuff at a high tempo and getting the ball down the field down at the end of regulation. But yes, that's something we can always take into consideration every week and allow the players to go out there and execute plays at a quicker tempo."

Q: You did put in a new offense, so how much of it is a balance between are we getting it to the point where we can pull that off?

Coach Lombardi: “I think, again, going through the entire offseason and going through the season, you grow, and you put new plays in, new schemes that you maybe didn't do in training camp because you are just growing and evolving. I think that's for anything, whether it's a run action or play action, or it's a drop back pass. I think the offense is always evolving based on the opponent, based on the skillset of players, based on injury situations, all those kinds of things. So, you weigh everything into account, but you're right, absolutely. As you get more time on task with the players you have, it definitely makes things easier to kind of adjust and do things new on a weekly basis."

Q: Obviously the record isn't where you guys want to be, but just a win last week, does it kind of validate the process of what you guys are doing?

Coach Lombardi: “Obviously a win on the road in the NFL is never easy, especially against a really good opponent like Denver, a division opponent that we played already. We played them, and this is the first that are team with us has been able to play a division opponent again. So, what does that mean? We go into the game saying, 'How are they going to adjust? How are we going to adjust?' So, there is some new challenges that come into play there, and it's on the road with crowd noise in a hostile environment. Credit to the guys for executing towards the end of the game and throughout the game. But yeah, coming through at the end of the game, it obviously meant a lot to not only the players, but just to everybody seeing that their hard work paid off and making sure that they can celebrate the fruits of their labor."

Q: Can you talk about how the last play of the game transpired? It looked like Davante Adams and Mack Hollins were kind of running an over route and kind of forced Pat Surtain II inside.

Coach Lombardi: “That's one of those plays where obviously we did a good job in the game of running some run actions and stuff like that. We give players some freedom on routes to do certain things and take advantage of different looks, and we saw something in the game that gave us an advantageous look for Davante and Mack to run that scheme again. And we talked about it; credit to those guys for taking the coaching on the sideline and then going out there and executing it."

Q: Since you got here what would you say has been a pleasant surprise from Josh Jacobs from just kind of seeing him on the outside and now coaching him?

Coach Lombardi: “Oh, man, Josh Jacobs. It's funny, I was actually talking with my wife about this on Sunday night because obviously as a football wife, she has her critiques as well postgame. But Josh has really grown into one of my favorite players on the team. Obviously because of the person he is and all those kinds of things, but just because you can see that he exudes the love of football. He's a football player, just old school, wants to get the ball downhill, and wants the ball. You give him a new thing and he takes full advantage of it and just wants to go and go and go and go and go; and is all ball. He's very smart, can take coaching, wants to be coached hard. Coach Kennedy [Polamalu] is on him non-stop on the sidelines and at practice about anything, whether it's ball security, run reads, whatever it is. And I think he's done a great job of taking the coaching. Just his ability to kind of just want to get better and continue to play and take everything in whatever his role is. It's been really fun to watch him grow in this offense. Josh, like all of those running backs – I mean, gosh, dang; Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, and Brittain Brown. Those guys work really hard, and they really are a tight-knit group. It's really fun to watch them work."

Q: If you could just talk about Jakob Johnson as a blocker? But also, is there a time when he will get his first every carry in a game?

Coach Lombardi: “He does have a touchdown catch. Actually, against the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. First German-born player to ever catch a touchdown in the NFL, I believe."

Q: How is it even possible that a fullback doesn't have a carry in his career?

Coach Lombardi: "Just in terms of the running game, whatever it is, whether it's short yardage; we've had things in the past that have been designed possibly to go to him, they just haven't been called or been a look to run them. His role as a fullback is to obviously execute the run schemes that allow the running back to get the football and get the ball downhill, and he's done a great job of that throughout his career. And obviously, you see him used in various different ways in our offense. He caught the one pass on the second down early in the game, so he's been used in the passing game a little bit more than obviously has in the running game, in terms of actually getting the football. But in terms of just him giving us some element of toughness and getting the ball downhill for the running backs, that's something he takes a lot of pride in. He works really hard at it, and we're happy to have him, obviously."

Q: If you were to describe Josh Jacobs in one word, what would it be?

Coach Lombardi: "Toughness."

Q: Can you sense in the room when you're watching film and at practice that there's a difference coming off a win as opposed to coming off a loss?

Coach Lombardi: “Credit to the guys in here. Obviously, yes. You do feel an element of satisfaction getting a win, but throughout this entire season, I feel that the guys have really come in here every single day and had a great mindset of they're the same guys every day. They work really hard. They want to take the coaching, and we try and be as consistent as possible as a coaching staff. The energy and level of wanting to get the things done and wanting to get the level execution at a high level, has been great from the guys. I give them a lot of credit. My hat is off to them for sure, all season, because all they've done here is come in and work. They've had great, positive attitudes. So, can the mood change? 100 percent, for sure. But I would say for us, this entire season, I have no complaints for that because it's been really excellent from their part all year."

The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST. You can see that game on CBS.

