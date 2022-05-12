Answering Your Raiders Questions: Stidham, Bradberry, Win Totals, and More

Each week, we take your questions on the Las Vegas Raiders and answer them, and with the season over, you had plenty of them.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have a passionate fan base, hungry for wins and success. Each week we take time to answer your emails and questions about your beloved Silver and Black, so let's get right to it.

How, what is the deal with the Raiders trading for Stidham? Anthony L.

I realize this was out there yesterday, but it was not until this morning that I was told, “It’s going to happen.” They’ve been working on it. Jarrett Stidham is well versed in the Raiders’ offense and will be a very solid addition.

Normally teams take a while, it's a learning curve and it really shows the first couple of games. Do you think the team as a whole will figure this out and have it down before the season starts? Terrence H

No matter how much you practice in camp, or in the exhibition season, there is nothing like live football. There will be some adjustments, but I do not expect the Raiders to have a slow start.

Hondo, this isn’t a criticism, but can you tell me how you decipher when to report something and when not to? Kristina C.

Great question. Let’s use the Jarrett Stidham story it has been out there, but when I reached out to parties I was told it was, “Discussions,” but nothing was done. I would rather be accurate than, first and wrong. Being right in a mad rush for clicks earns you a long-term loyal audience.

Hondo, I know the schedule isn’t out yet, but if you were guessing without seeing it, how many wins for the Raiders this year. Your first two years you nailed. My best man, Ryan D.

I think the Raiders right now get to twelve wins. I will adjust that tonight when the schedule is out.

Hondo, I really appreciated how you addressed the issues with Mark Davis and the former interim President. It was a classy way to handle a tough situation and was respectful to my team. Keep it up, man. Steve L.

Thank you, Steve. I wanted to report facts and that of course means truth. That is what I tried to do and I am glad you saw that.

Hondo, now that James Bradberry has been released by the New York Giants, what does that tell us? Joe B.

It tells us that we now will find out how much the Raiders really want him, and how much he wants to be reunited with Patrick Graham. He is there if Dave Ziegler wants him.

