Jakob Johnson Talks From Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders were fortunate to get both Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler to make the trip from the New England Patriots, to the desert.

What they didn't know at the time, was that they would also get Jakon Johnso to make the trip with him.

Since arriving in Las Vegas, Johnson has already emerged as a leader. You can watch his entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:

Fullback Jakob Johnson

Q: It sounds like the reaction in Germany when the tickets went on sale for the game that’s over there was pretty massive. Were you surprised by that at all?

Johnson: “Honestly, as someone who has been in football over there, I knew that they were going to go that quick. I couldn’t get tickets myself. So, I’m banking on some of my connections on some of these teams to see if I can get some player tickets. German fans have been waiting for this for a long time. Football in Germany is a lot bigger than I think Americans might think or people in general might think, so I think it’s the right step.”

Q: How does this climate here compare to what you’re used to back home in Germany?

Johnson: “It’s awesome. The sun shines every day here. The weather, it is what it is, you know. You just get out there and you play football, and the heat just makes you more tough.”

Q: You’ve been in Josh McDaniels’ system for a few years. What makes it so successful?

Johnson: “Listen, I wish I could give you the secret sauce, but I’m not allowed to. All I can tell you is that, for me, Coach McDaniels gave me my first shot in the NFL, and I’ll be forever grateful for that and I’m trying to honor the trust that he extended to me every day by working hard.”

Q: How close do you think this team is to having that switch kind of click in others getting the system that you know so well?

Johnson: “It’s hard for me to evaluate, honestly. I try to stay in my little bubble. We have a long way ahead of us and we’re working every day to get better and make this work.”

Q: You’re unique in that you’re a veteran in this system but you’re also a newcomer here, and then there’s veterans that are returning. What have you seen from someone like Josh Jacobs?

Johnson: “Oh man, all I can tell you about Josh is from the first day I got here, he’s been a real positive guy to be around. I’m just really excited I get to block for him this year.”

Q: Last time I talked to you, you were kind of trashing Jermaine Eluemunor’s food taste…

Johnson: “I’ll stand on that! Listen, I love Jermaine, he’s a great teammate, but the guy is from England. He can’t help it.”

Q: Anyone else who has trash food taste in the locker room?

Johnson: “The British guy, he leads the charge I would say on that. You should ask Mack (Hollins) about food. He has some interesting food choices too that he talks about on his Instagram sometimes. But Jermaine for sure, by far. I mean, beans for breakfast, you know what I mean? What do you say about that?”

Q: Fans are used to going to London for games, now they’re going to be going to Germany. Do you have any food tips?

Johnson: “Yeah, the games’ going to be in Munich…which Bavaria is kind of the rival state to my home state, Baden-Württemberg. They do a decent job. I definitely recommend the white sausages with the sweet mustard, got to get you some of those. Get you some beer. Get you some wheat beer, you know. If you’re an athlete, non-alcoholic, they have that. The beer, of course, is up there. And the standard schnitzel, schweinshaxen probably and kaese spaetzle. There you go. If you can translate that afterwards (laughter).”

Q: There were three soccer games at Allegiant the last week or so, have you been able to check out any of those?

Johnson: “I didn’t. I’ve got to do that next offseason. I was too zoomed in on training and stuff and taking a nap in the afternoon. Leading up to camp, you want to sleep as much as you can, so I took advantage of that.”

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter