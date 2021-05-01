Final Pick Jimmy Morrissey an, "Old School Raider"

The Pittsburgh Panthers' center Jimmy Morrissey comes via the NFL Draft with the playing style of an "Old school Las Vegas Raider"

As the 2021 NFL draft comes to a close, the Las Vegas Raiders used their final selection of the night on the offensive line.

The Las Vegas Raiders used their seventh-round pick, 230th overall, to select center Jimmy Morrissey from the University of Pittsburgh.

The Silver and Black used another pick on a player with a lot of upside, good football skills, great character, leadership and maturity.

In his senior season at Pitt, Morrissey earned the honor of being named the Burlsworth Trophy winner, given annually to the most outstanding college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound star did not receive a scholarship to play FBS football. Morrissey joined the Panthers as a walk-on his freshman year, worked his way into a starting role and was named team captain by the end of his college career.

Pat Narduzzi, the head coach of Pittsburgh told Raider Maven exclusively, moments after the pick, "This is the consummate old school Las Vegas Raider type player. When you think of the Raiders you think of guys like Jimmy. High character, tough, nobody will outwork him and a great football player."

In his time at Pitt, Morrissey was named three-time All-ACC selection, 2020 2nd-Team All-ACC, and cemented himself as the best center in the ACC in back-to-back seasons.

A late last-minute selection to the Senior Bowl, Morrissey had his hands full against UCLA’s Osa Odighizuwa, but Morrissey showed why he was an All-ACC selection and one of the top centers entering the NFL draft this year.

After trading away two of its starting offensive line players, the Raiders drafted potential replacements on the offensive line while also addressing the defense, which needed a whole new makeover.

Starting from the beginning of the draft, General Manager Mike Mayock and Coach Jon Gruden addressed the tackle position in the first-round, went onto select five consecutive defensive players before going back to the offensive line and selecting Morrissey with their final selection of the NFL draft.

Mayock and company came into this draft with the mindset of filling in the gaps with the best available players by position.

