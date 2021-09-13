Answering Your Raiders, NFL Questions

Henderson, Nev.--There is no fan base in the National Football League hungrier for information on their team than the Raider Nation. That is why each week, we offer a buffet of Silver and Black information as we answer your questions and emails as it pertains to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hondo, I love your coverage of my Raiders. I read the website every single day, I share your stuff, watch you on TV, and listen to your radio show. So I am asking you straight up, is Jon Gruden getting us where we need to go? Keep it real my man, Tony K.

Tony, if you are asking me if Gruden could win you a Super Bowl, we know that he can, he has done it. Getting to those and winning is incredibly difficult. If you are asking me can Gruden build this franchise to the place that it is competitive to be there every year, I say yes.

Hondo, what is your biggest question mark for the Raiders in 2021? Kenneth T.

No doubt, it is youth. Young players have to learn to win. Next year, I think the Raiders are a team that competes for it all. This year, I think they are a 10-win, or possibly 11 win team. If they get to 10, it is a good season, but I don't see the playoffs with 10 wins. If they get to 11 wins, I think they do make the playoffs. But, to your original question, it is all about young players learning.

Hondo, I do not understand why you are driving the Jon Gruden bus. He won a Super Bowl with Tony Dungy players you idiot. Bryan F.

Do you mean the players that Tony Dungy didn't win with? Or the fact that he then beat his old Raider teams with those players and outcoached the guy Al Davis replaced him with? Buddy, if you don't like Gruden, I don't care. But give it a break.

