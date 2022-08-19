Josh McDaniels on 4th Week of Las Vegas Raiders Camp

HENDERSON, Nev.--Everything that Josh McDaniels has done since arriving in the desert to lead the Las Vegas Raiders has been a success.

But to his credit, the Raiders' new leader isn't content. He is a detail-oriented coaching savant, and that makes his keen eye able to see every part of his team.

But, that attention to detail doesn't mean that he is unhappy with his team. In fact, he is as happy as any Bill Belichick disciple can be. That is why his last press conference before the Raiders take on Miami was so telling.

You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Q: The third preseason game, traditionally coaches use it as a chance to get their starters out there for a prolonged period of time. Is that under consideration for you guys going into Miami?

Head Coach Josh McDaniels: “Again we haven't really said like, 'This group is the starters.' So, we're just kind of in a competition mode still, still got a lot of time left to sort things out in that regard. We're going to try to do the same thing we did the first two, it's really use them to help us with some things we're trying to figure out. So in some cases, yes, some cases probably not, but that's probably where we're at right now."

Q: I know you can't give all the variables that go into that decision, but what are some of the variables that you're assessing in terms of you need to see them in a game action or not?

Coach McDaniels: "Well, I think you use everything as an entire body of work. Some guys got more opportunities in the spring, whether that was availability of others or not. Some guys have had more opportunities in training camp practices. So we've kind of used the games as just another opportunity for those things to be kind of leveled off, give people opportunities to play with different combinations, put them in some different positions. As you've seen, we've had a lot of people play in a lot of different spots, I would say across the ball. So just using it as a - the four are just extra opportunities for us to do that. So again, we're trying to try to make sure we put them in the right spot so we can make a good decision, give them enough opportunities to earn the role that they're looking to earn on the team, and then hopefully we make a great decision at the end of camp."

Q: Four weeks into camp, I'm curious what has been the most pleasant surprise for you? Maybe that four weeks ago you weren't suspecting?

Coach McDaniels: "The weather. I mean, the fact that it hasn't been 115 degrees. I know that's a non-football answer, but the reality is we've heard about that a lot. Talking to the people that have been here, my take is that this is a different, a unique last three weeks here. Some of our schedules, we had planned on some things, like today we're going to go at 9:30 outside just like we did yesterday, because we feel like we can. Prior to camp starting, that conversation was pretty much null and void relative to being able to do that. So, that's been a different thing. I just think the way that this group approaches every day, it gives us a great opportunity to make progress. You're still getting to know everybody, and our team is still getting to know each other. So this is a really formative part of the year where the culture, the bonding, the team building activities, the opportunity to get to know one another and play together and start to develop that feeling that you want them to have for one another as we go into the regular season and start battling with each other. I think that's really been - not a surprise to me - but it's been really something fun to watch, and hopefully we'll continue to do that today."

Q: Specifically, with the key guys [Derek] Carr [Devonte] Adams, [Maxx] Crosby. Is it something you're going to see in practice or during the game where you'll decide variables that they’ll get playing time?

Coach McDaniels: “They're all key guys. I'm talking about all of them. All of them are key to me. I understand the question, we have two joint practices coming up next week. That's a different environment, for sure. Then we have the four preseason games. Every day is a great opportunity. I don't look at the preseason games like it's any different opportunity than what we have today. We're going to be out there today for two hours in the heat in pads doing things too that'll help us make our decisions. Everybody is important, every rep is important. We'll just try to make the best decisions that we can. Look, there's some of this that’s obviously health based. We have some guys that are battling through the things that normally happen to a football team during the course of training camp. Some guys can kind of fight through practice, but is it smart to play him in the game? We’re trying to make the best decisions we can for the players too. Some of those are health related. Every player we're trying to make a good decision for him so that it can help us make the right decision for the team.”

Q: We saw Trayvon Mullen practice yesterday for the first time since you've been here. What are your early impressions of him?

Coach McDaniels: “It was good to have him out there, all those guys honestly. It was great to see all those guys come back. We kind of limited everything we were doing with them, as we reintegrate them into the practice process. Tray [Trayvon] has had a great mindset about this, and he did a great job in terms of working back from his injury and getting himself back to this point where he's healthy enough to go out there and practice. It would probably be too soon for me to say exactly where we're at on that after a few reps yesterday. Just looking forward to watching these guys continue to grow and play on the defense, offense, in the kicking units because they've missed some opportunities and there's no way we're going to make all those up, but try to be smart as we work them all back into a different level of volume relative to practice. Hopefully they'll take a few more today and then continue to try to build that as we go.”

Q: With the returning players, even though they haven't been on the field, how please have you been with them taking the mental reps in the classroom and learning the new schemes?

Coach McDaniels: “Very. These guys have been engaged in every meeting, answering questions, studying the right way. I don't think there's been any lack of effort in their regard in terms of preparing themselves mentally for the things that they can do. They haven't allowed the things physically that they weren't able to do to affect or impact them in a negative way at all. So, very pleased with that. They work really hard in the rehab part of it. I think we have a great group. They come ready to work every day, they come prepared, and that group is no different.”

Q: You’ve talked about building that running back room. Where do you see Ameer Abdullah fitting in?

Coach Mcdaniels: “Ameer, he's played a lot of football, he's done a lot of different things in his career both in the kicking game and offense. I think that's really where he's trying to compete right now. We've always had a handful of backs that maybe some of them were a little bit more geared towards situational football, the passing game in some regards more than the running game, third down more than early downs. He's obviously taking reps on all three, including fourth down. He's definitely demonstrated the ability to do some of those things that we liked, that's why we were interested in bringing him here. He's very smart, he's tough, he does a really good job of catching the ball out of the backfield. He's improved since he got here just in his overall understanding of what we're asking that position to do and what we're asking him specifically to do. It's a lot of fun to coach him, and he's got a great attitude and approach to it. I think he's excited about some different things we’re try to use our backs on and do with them. He’s been a great leader, great veteran presence for us, and (I'm) excited to continue to work with him.”

Q: Can you compare the "compete" of this team of others you've been around? If a guy comes in and he’s competing, how much does the level raise when he knows that's not the starter, there is actual competition?

Coach McDaniels: “I think that matters to all of them. The best thing you can tell them is that they'll determine how this goes. If you're a player, I think that's all you'd ever want is an opportunity to compete to play. They're all here to play, they're not here to watch everybody else play. I think that they're eager for that opportunity, and they want the chance to earn the right to go out there when we send the team out there, whatever the unit is. I love that mindset. You mentioned how was the competitiveness of this team, I think they've embraced that in their own position room. They know that they have a chance. They know that what they do on the field every day matters. They know they get coached each day and are given opportunities. I think as a player that's all you really want is an opportunity to go out there and prove that you deserve to be on the field. I think they have embraced that as a group, as a team. Nobody has shied away from it, nobody has backed down from it, and again I think that's what makes every player better. When you compete with each other, whether it's across the ball or in your same group, I think that only makes our team a better team.”

Q: Is the competition as much as other teams you've been on?

Coach McDaniels: "It's hard to gauge that I would say. Whenever you have 90 guys, like I said there's a lot of things going on. I've been on some very competitive teams. I think this is the same thing. They're competing very hard with each other - you see them out there at practice. We don't have many walk-thrus. They're trying to do the very best they can to execute whatever the call is or whatever the technique is. They know that they have an opportunity, which I think is the most important thing."

Q: What do you like about Jordan Jenkins to bring him into the building?

Coach McDaniels: "I played against Jordan [Jenkins] a lot going back to the AFC East. (He's) a physical guy, played in a very tough conference in college football and then came in and does a good job of some of the things we ask our guys to do on the edge. We'll see how he does here. We haven't really had any opportunity to work with him yet, but he's demonstrated the ability to set the edge on defense and do some things in the pass rush. So, great guy, looking forward to having an opportunity to start with him today."

Q: What do you think of wide receiver Tyron Johnson's growth in consistency through camp?

Coach McDaniels: "I love his approach every day. He knows that - all our guys know that. That's really the timeframe we're in right now as a team. We all can do some good things, it's just when you get to September, you need to be able to do those things repetitively at a very high level. He speaks for our team when he says that I think. He's in the same boat as every other player. He's working really hard at it. And again, if there's a really good play, then let's stack another really good play on it, and then another one. And then go to another period and do the same thing. He works really hard at that, he knows that that's a big point of emphasis for our receiving group. But I would say that for pretty much our entire team."

Q: How much are you anticipating the joint practices with the New England Patriots and seeing the competition happen between your team and other players?

Coach McDaniels: "I've been a part of them before and they've really been a useful tool for us to evaluate ourselves against somebody else in a controlled environment. I think they're great opportunities for us. We haven't really talked about it much yet because we're obviously focused on this week and the Dolphins and getting ready to go down there and compete against them. But there are other opportunities when you sit there and you look at the calendar of August and you say, 'Okay, we have these padded days, we have these four opportunities to play and go through our game day operation. We have these couple competitive practice opportunities.' You just look at it and you say that certain days that are a little different than others. Our guys are tired of working against each other. That happens at the end of August every year. You see the same faces, you see the same bodies, you see the same schemes. So at some point, there's a level of you want something different. Next week will be welcomed, I believe, by everybody. Just to have a different group, a different scheme, a different group of guys to go against in one-on-ones, a different coaching staff to match up with. Again, it continues to add to the preparation for the regular season. I'm very much looking forward to those opportunities once we get through this weekend."

Q: Cuts are never easy but they are a part of training camp. What led to DeMarcus Robinson being one of those guys (released) in the deep wide receiver group?

Coach McDaniels: "Every one of those decisions is tough. We have a lot of great guys and D-Rob [Demarcus Robinson] has been competing since he got here. The nature of this time of the year, we had to make some tough decisions. He did a good job for us. We have a competitive room in there, and hopefully we gave him an opportunity to go ahead and latch on at this point and maybe have an opportunity somewhere else."

Q: Maxx Crosby has said he wants to stack good years on top of each other. From your experience, what is the biggest challenge in a guy trying to make that leap to be consistent year over year? How have you seen him approach that?

Coach McDaniels: "He's doing it because he does it every day. What happens when you get noticed or people see what you've done and accomplished in a year, or your short time in the league, and then what happens when you get recognized like that? Because now, it's different. Because there are people that know he's been very disruptive, very productive in his role. It takes more from that person to continue to ascend and continue to produce at that same level or beyond it, which I know is what Maxx [Crosby] wants to do. He does everything every day that you could ask a player to do to help himself get better and help our team get better. There's no greater compliment that I could give him than that. There's nothing else I would tell him, 'You need to do A, B and C,' he's already doing them. He brings a lot of his teammates with him. He sets the standard for our work ethic, the way we practice, how we go about our jobs, how he is in the meetings. Everything that you would want from a player that's trying to ascend, he's doing it."

Q: How has Luke Masterson impacted this team?

Coach McDaniels: "He's playing both linebacker spots. As a rookie, he's worn the green dot a little bit in these preseason games, which is not an easy thing to do right off the bat. He's handling a lot of communication. He's in the middle of every run play as you've seen. (He's) tough, active, works extremely hard in the weight room, works extremely hard to make sure his body is ready to go. He's got a maturity about himself at this point in his career that I really, really like. He's impressed us with that in the way he goes about his day to day. And he's competing in the kicking game. A lot of these guys are learning how to do that, because some of them didn't really play in those roles in college, but as you know, you either start on offense, on defense or you better play a factor in the kicking game or it's hard to get to the game on Sunday. So Luke is really working hard at that area of his game as well, but he has the right mindset. He's a middle linebacker, and he plays like it and he works like it every day."

