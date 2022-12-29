Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Wednesday Update

After our reporting on Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders were moving on from Derek Carr and considering his benching, Josh McDaniels announced just that today.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) and Josh McDaniels confirmed our Monday reports that they were moving on from Derek Carr and considering his benching; McDaniels announced that today.

Below is the entirety of his Wednesday press conference, and you can watch it in its entirety or read the transcript below:

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Opening Statement:

"A couple things to update everybody on, we put Denzel [Perryman] and Chandler [Jones] on IR, so they'll be out the remaining couple weeks this season. And had a good conversation with the quarterbacks this morning, so we're going to go ahead and start Jarrett [Stidham] the last couple games of the season here. None of us are happy with where we're at, but we think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play. Talking to Derek [Carr], who was great, he understands the scenario that we're in and the situation, and very supportive of the two young guys. Those three guys obviously have worked together hand in hand all year. He'll do anything he can to help them. So, that's what we're going to do. And obviously, we've started into our preparation for what I think probably is the best football team top to bottom that we've played in San Francisco - well coached, extremely highly ranked in every category, offense, defense, special teams. I'd say probably playing as good as any team that we faced all year at the time that we're playing them. I'm excited for the opportunity and looking forward to the challenge this week."

Q: We talked about the contract situation on Monday. Does that play into this? And then what's the message in regard to Derek Carr moving forward with the Raiders?

Coach McDaniels: "Like I said, it's more about the opportunity. We're all accountable to where we're at, and I think this is more about an opportunity to see a guy that we haven't seen play in a situation like this against a couple good teams, really good teams. Derek [Carr] has played a lot of football. There's a lot of evaluating that's going to take place here once the season is over in terms of how we make the most progress, what makes the most sense for everybody and how we move forward. And we knew that was going to be the case. Obviously, we were hoping to be in a different scenario than we are currently, but there's no finality to today. This is just a decision we thought - after talking about it and contemplating it - that we thought would be an opportunity for us to see what we have in him. And how we how we do going forward, we'll see. There's a lot to be sorted through once the season is over."

Q: Derek's [Carr] playing hasn't been up to par the last month or so. How much did that play into it?

Coach McDaniels: "Yeah, like I said, we're all accountable, and it starts with me. He's the first one to stand up there and say that. He's been accountable all year, and I know he'll continue to do that. That's the kind of person and teammate he is. So, I don't think anybody feels like we've done enough. Offensively, certainly, in a couple of these games we couldn't put enough points on the board to win. So, I don't think anybody is really happy with what we've done."

Q: [Derek Carr] been the starter for nine years, how difficult is it for you as a coach to have to tell him that?

Coach McDaniels: "Those aren't easy conversations, but that's the nature of the position. So again like I said, I couldn't be more complimentary of him the way he handled it. I mean, this is an A1 class human being, and he's obviously meant a lot to this place for a long time. And as I said, we'll see how this goes going forward. I'm not going to sit here and predict the future. There's a lot that could happen, and we're going to take those things one day at a time and right now we're going to get ready for the 49ers."

Q: What was the reaction of the team when they found out the news?

Coach McDaniels: "The same way they've - we've dealt with some different things during the course of the year. Look, I mean we're all human. So, there's a lot of friendships across the team. I hope I deal with our team the right way every time. I've been honest and upfront with them about anything, any change we make or any decision that goes on that affects them. We've tried to be upfront and tell them the truth all year long and that didn't stop today. So, they've been great this morning and obviously eager to continue our preparation for a challenge this weekend is going to present."

Q: Will Chase Garbers be quarterback number two?

Coach McDaniels: "Yeah, we're going to go ahead and, like I said, put these two guys in a situation where they have to prepare as if they're going to play. And in Chase's case, he's going to be one guy, one play away. So, we'll see how that affects them in how they practice and give them an opportunity to simulate what it's like to go through a regular season week and be ready to play football."

Q: With what you know about Jarrett Stidham, what do you expect out of him in terms of preparation and taking over kind of command of the team?

Coach McDaniels: "Look, I mean he works really hard and he's very bright, understands our offensive system. He's prepared like he's playing every week since he's been in the NFL. He was the backup as a rookie, he has experience getting himself ready to go in that regard. And I thought that giving him a full week of seeing how this affects his preparation, his practice, his performance on Sunday, I think is a good starting point for him. But I expect him to be ready to go like he's always been. I know that's his mindset, he works really hard to do that."

Q: You said this wasn't an easy decision to make, but you take the field on Sunday still with an opportunity to make the playoffs. Where did that fit into the entire equation?

Coach McDaniels: "It is what it is. Like I said, we're not going to have Chandler [Jones] out there, we're not going to have Denzel [Perryman] out there. So, we've dealt with this in other positions obviously. And so, the intent is to have a great week of preparation and practice and go out there and do everything we can to win the game, and that's what we're going to try to do. So, excited to play at home again in front of our fans. We've had decent year at home so far, and we're going to try to continue that this week."

Q: Outside of a few games where Jarrett Stidham stepped in, he hasn't played really consistently since 2020 as a starter. What have you learned about him from that time that you spent with him at the Patriots that you think makes him ready now?

Coach McDaniels: "Like I said, he works really hard. He attacks practice. Those are his days, and he's prepared against our first defense, all year long. I promise you, nobody has thrown with more guys around him and in his face in practice than he has this year in the NFL, because [Maxx] Crosby buzzes the tower on almost every play, and so do some of those other guys. So, he's had some really great weeks of preparation against our defense, not that everything went perfect, which that's a good thing for our team, but he's seen as tough as it can be in terms of looks, speed, rush, coverage, variations, and he approaches those periods like those are his games. That's all you can do when you're in his position, because you're always one play away, and Derek's [Carr] obviously been such a tough guy in terms of being able to play through whatever for his whole career, so he didn't get an opportunity to do that yet this year. But I expect him, like I said, to prepare like he always has and with the intent on going out and playing well."

Q: Some of these decisions will be made by necessity because Chandler Jones and Denzel Perryman are out, but are there other younger guys that you want to see?

Coach McDaniels: "Harvey Langi is coming up for Denzel [Perryman], and then we acquired Isaac Rochell off of Cleveland's practice squad to fill Chandler's [Jones] spot. You guys know, we've been playing a bunch of young guys all year, honestly - linebacker, corner, safety, offensive line. I mean, we've basically been doing that all year long, so this is not a situation where we're going to empty the practice squad and do that. That's not what we're doing. We're going to field the best group that we can to go out there and compete and win."

Q: Zamir [White] came in - no one could have predicted Josh's [Jacobs] year, so maybe you thought he'd get more of a look. Can you talk about his maturation, how he has been attitude wise, what's kind of happened now to watch more than maybe even he thought?

Coach McDaniels: "First of all, he's a very mature young man. He's been as much of a professional as you can be when you're a young guy like this in your first year. I think he's had a great guy to watch and emulate in Josh [Jacobs]. I've been through this many, many times where a back comes in and doesn't necessarily play early, has an opportunity to see something in front of him, see a player or two in front of him for a year, understand what goes into being a good player at that position, all the work, all the effort, all the study, all the preparation, all the practice, all the rehab and recovery because those guys take a lot of hits and that's not an easy position to play. And I think Zamir [White] has had a front row seat to watch JJ [Josh Jacobs] do it the right way. So, again Shane Vereen and Damien Harris - a lot of these guys that I've coached before didn't play right away, and it's not a bad thing. Obviously there's a player in front of him that's having an extremely good season and hopefully he's soaking in everything he can. I know he practices well. He prepares hard, and when his time comes, he'll be ready."

Q: Are you confident that that'll happen - [Zamir White] is going to be ready and succeed?

Coach McDaniels: "I'm not going to predict the future, but we like the player. We like the player a lot, and we think he has a bright future."

Q: Obviously Jarrett [Stidham] is getting his first start against the number one defense in the league, whether it be short term or long term. When you look at this opportunity for him, how much do you think this will be beneficial for his development just in the league in general?

Coach McDaniels: "Yeah, I mean this is a big test. So, I think anytime you get to compete and challenge yourself against the best, I think that's a great opportunity for you individually and for our team collectively. Like I said, they're as good as a group as we've played. The front is exceptional, [Nick] Bosa, [Arik] Armstead, I mean you can go down the line, they're all very talented - [Javon] Kinlaw. They all make plays, they're very disruptive. Their linebacking core is as good as there is in the league. Their secondary is very opportunistic, they turn the ball over a lot, create a lot of negative plays, very good on third downs, especially third and long. So, this is a big challenge. It's a good opportunity for us as a team to prepare to get ready to play a team like this who's really on a roll, playing as good right now as probably any team we've played."

The Raiders return to action Sunday on New Year's Day at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas versus the San Francisco 49ers. That game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. EST/1:05 p.m. PST and can be seen on FOX.

