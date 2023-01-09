Raiders' Josh McDaniels Delivers End-of-Year Assessment

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders season is over, but the work has just begun for Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

Moments ago, Josh McDaniels stepped to the podium to reflect on the past year and look ahead to the offseason and beyond.

You can watch that entire press conference below and read the transcript:

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Opening Statement: “I'll start by saying how appreciative I am of the way the guys worked this year. Obviously, they put in all the work, the effort, the time, the sacrifice. Competed really hard in every game all the way through. Very grateful for that. I thought we had great leadership this year. Our captains did a tremendous job of really setting a great example for everybody – guys that had been here before, rookies, young players. It's a great opportunity for people to learn from them. And now, obviously we'll head into an evaluation phase part of the year that everything we've done, our entire operation, our entire process, all of our individual performances, that's what we want to look at. Starting with myself and our staff and everything we've done to try to see every way we can improve and make our football team better. We know what the goal is here and the standard. Certainly, our record and the way we finished this year isn't that. And so, we're going to do everything we can to make that better and improve it as we go forward, and that's what our focus will be on. Players will take the necessary time right now to get healthy, physically, mentally, emotionally and make sure that they're ready to go when we have an opportunity to come back together in April and have a productive offseason. But the next month, month and a half, will be all spent on evaluation and what we can do to make everything we do better."