Josh McDaniels On the Las Vegas Raiders Week One

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, at SoFi Stadium at 1:25 PT.

Josh McDaniels took time to take a deep dive into the state of the Silver and Black prior to kicking off the 2022 season.

You can watch his entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Head Coach Josh McDaniels

Opening statement: “Opening week. Exciting obviously for our guys. You can sense a different urgency and energy in here. Opening day is always an exciting time of the year, there's also always some unknowns. We're hard at work, trying to really get to know this team. There are definitely some new faces that they have that we haven't really seen a whole lot of yet. But we're trying to piece together the film from other teams and other places to study the opponent as much as we can, while we're getting familiar with the schemes that the coaches obviously have used in the past. There's always going to be an element of adjusting and those kinds of things on the very first game of the year. Our guys obviously have a great excitement and enthusiasm about them today that I sense to just start this preparation for this team. It'll be a big challenge. They're a really good football team and obviously have added a lot of new faces through free agency and the draft. We know how good they were last year, and they've improved their football team, and this is going to be a big challenge on the road.”

Q: From your experience, how much do you rely on what happened in years past as opposed to what might come? What's the expediency that you guys can move off whatever the game plan might have been coming in based on what they did before to adjust to something that maybe you didn't anticipate?

Coach McDaniels: “I think you have to go in feeling comfortable about what you're going to do. The best you can do is give your players an opportunity to an educated opinion on what we might see. We've seen some film from the preseason, it's not extensive in terms of scheme. It's not extensive in terms of players playing with one another. But you have a roundabout idea of what it's going to be. But I think opening day really is about two things – it's about following your rules, and you're going to find a lot about yourself because you may see some things that you have never practiced that week, that maybe you practiced in the spring or maybe you practiced in training camp, but it comes up because it's something different that didn't expect. And then it's really about adjusting, if you need to, which there's probably been very few opening days that I've been a part of where that hasn't been in necessity to some degree. It doesn't have to be a huge swing in one direction or the other. But if you're seeing something that for the first time, you may need to go over there and have a conversation about how we handle it on defense, or special teams, or offense, whatever it may be, and then make a subtle adjustment and try to keep playing. But most of us are going to go out there and try to do what we know how to do you and kind of let the game come to us a little bit. Every once in a while, you play somebody that will give you some stuff. We're going to prepare for what we've seen. We can't really prepare for the things we don't know, so we're just going to focus on the things we can see on film, and the players that we know are going to be there, and we'll adjust if we need to.”

Q: Do you enjoy the in-game adjustments you have to make on the sidelines?

Coach McDaniels: “Yeah. I think that's part of the fun. Hopefully, we're going to present some of those to somebody too at some point. Like I said, you don't go into opening day and it's just vanilla ice cream. Usually there's maybe some chocolate and some sprinkles somewhere. (laughter) It's probably a little bit more toned down on opening day because you're not exactly sure. We just got to make sure we know what's in our cone to start the game and figure out exactly how we're going to play the game on our terms. So, let our guys go out there and know what their assignments are, be confident in what they're doing. And then once it happens, yeah, the strategic part of it is fun. That's why we do this. There are great coaches on the other sideline this week, and there is every week. So, they're going to present some challenges to us, we know that. That won't be the first time and so that's our responsibility to try to provide our players with an answer, or a solution, if there's something that's bothering us, and we'll try to do that as quickly as we can.”

Q: Since training camp, what is an area of concern that you wasted time worrying about that pleasantly surprised you?

Coach McDaniels: “I really think that the overall depth on our football team has taken shape. You never know how that’s going to be. Like I said, when we got here there was 37 or so players on the team and then you end up with 90 going to camp. That's a lot of guys that haven't lined up in a Raiders uniform that you're trying to kind of bring together and then teach them how to play with one another and those kinds of things. So, initially, how many guys do you really start with that really know each other? Not many. But as they've grown, as they've taken reps with each other, they've gotten more communication with one another, and they've gotten more comfortable. This is always the week that tests that, almost more than any other week because I don't know anybody is in midseason shape or form. There's not any player in the league, or most players, have not played an entire game yet. You're going to need to use the guys that are active at the game. That's just the way it is. You don't go and play 39 of the 46 or 48. If they're there, you're probably going to use them because it's the right thing to do, early in the season especially. I'd say the depth on our team has really kind of evolved. It's taken some form for us. And we're not going to be afraid to play them. They're at the game for a reason. They've earned it and they're going to have to go out there and get their feet wet. Some of them younger than others, as you know.”

Q: A lot has been made about the offense from the outside looking in. Are you excited now to see the guys who didn’t play in the preseason and looking forward to what this can become?

Coach McDaniels: “I'm excited about our team. To your point, our offense has put in a lot of time together here. We haven't necessarily done it in a preseason game yet. So, yeah, I'm excited about that. There are players that are going to get integrated into our system offensively, defensively, or in the kicking game that I'm kind of interested to see. Whether they be young players or somebody that I haven't really been around too much. I'm excited for all three units quite honestly. I really am. They put in a ton of work. This opening day is always fun because you get to play a game and then you're going to find out a lot more three hours after you start than you knew before the game started. So, excited to see what that's going to be. Excited to see where we're going to have to evolve to. We know we're not going to be perfect, it’s an impossibility on opening day. Definitely urgent and enthusiastic in there and we're excited to have an opportunity to compete on Sunday.”

Q: Do you do predictions on potential?

Coach McDaniels: “I do not.”

Q: I know we're going to get the injury reports later this week, but do you feel like everybody is pretty much good?

Coach McDaniels: “Yeah. I think we're headed in the right direction. I feel like we've kind of, like most teams do, we try to manage our ourselves to get to this point and be as healthy as possible. Hopefully we'll have a chance to have a full group out there on Sunday and that's the goal. That would be a good thing.”

Q: How much do look back on the Week 18 game last year? Was that a game that pulled you in and do you have any memories from it?

Coach McDaniels: "Yeah. I was interested in the outcome too because I think it affected us in some way, shape, or form, in terms of who we may have played. But it was a great football game. I thought it was well coached. I thought there was some adjustments that needed to be made because the game kind of took a turn and all of a sudden became a shootout. A lot of situational football that probably could have swayed the outcome one way or the other. They (Chargers) went for it on a number of fourth downs. There was a couple of critical situations late in the game, some really important kicking plays. I thought there was a lot of players that really stepped up and did an incredible job under pressure at the end of end of the season. Everybody's season was riding on what happened in that game and I thought we had a lot of players that made some individual plays that were really important to the outcome, and so did they. The two teams now are different. We've watched that game, we've seen it. As you know, the scheme on their end may be a little bit more similar to that game than ours will be. But I think there's been so much change relative to the personnel on both sides. They have a new team, we have a new team, like there is every year. Like I said, we're looking forward to competing on Sunday.”

Q: As you said, there's always a lot of hype around season openers, but there's a lot of extra juice to this one with it being a divisional game and a road game. You spoke about the players being really excited for this one. As a coach, do you kind of just let players run with their emotions? Or do you kind of try to temper some of the excitement to not get too wrapped up in the moment of the game?

Coach McDaniels: “They've earned the right to be excited. No doubt. They’ve put in all the work. I think there's a difference between being excited to play and compete and going overboard and then wearing yourself out because look, there's no question that the energy and excitement that you feel can take its toll on you if you're too far past line. We'll try to contain it I think is a better word and just try to funnel it towards Sunday. And once we kick the ball off, our guys are going to play with their hair on fire. So, it'll be fun. Like I said, they've earned the right to be excited about this one.”

Q: You coached Asante Samuel Sr. and now will be coaching against his son, Asante Samuel Jr. How surreal is that for you? And also, what do you see on tape that you like about him?

Coach McDaniels: “Yeah, he reminds me of his dad. I was actually on the defensive side when we drafted Asante (Sr.) in New England, so I spent a lot of time with Asante. Obviously, a great player and a guy that made a lot of impactful plays. And so, he's taught his son well. He’s got quick feet. He sees and diagnoses things very quickly when he's around the ball. He’s got great ball skills like a receiver, like his dad did. He's a guy that you better be aware of where he's at all times. We have to run good routes. He's very quick twitch at the top of your stems and those types of things to match routes very well. So, our guys have been hard at work studying him and the rest of their secondary, but no question that he's got a bright future in front of him.”

Q: Can you describe what Derwin James Jr. brings to the table in terms of his skill set?

Coach McDaniels: “Yeah. Well, I think their whole secondary is really well coached. (Chargers Head Coach) Brandon [Staley] has always done a great job with that. (Chargers Defensive Coordinator) Renaldo [Hill], I've been with Renaldo before in my career, coached him in Denver. They know exactly what they want the quarterback to see and it's not always what you want to see as a quarterback. So, they do a good job of disguising. They do a good job of holding rotation, false rotation, trying to give the quarterback different looks before the ball is snapped. And really challenging your communication, your reads, your discipline your detail, and then they're really pretty good in coverage. They all match routes well. They can run, they tackle and hit, and they go after the ball. Like I said, this is a really good unit that we're getting ready to play. And, again, we haven't really seen the unit in its entirety yet. So, we know what we're getting ready to deal with and Derwin is certainly an incredible player and has been for a long time. It will be a big challenge for us.”

Q: A lot of coaches are almost miserable doing their job because they're so detail oriented. Are you able to step back and enjoy the process a little bit?

Coach McDaniels: "I'm detail oriented, or miserable? (laughter) I’m the last thing from miserable. I'm very detail oriented but enjoy every minute of it. I've been scouting with my father since I was four years old and holding the clicker and all that. I don't know what I would do if I wasn't doing this. To me, this is what I've always dreamt about doing. There are a lot of things you do in coaching that nobody sees -- they're not glory jobs and those kinds of things. But when you understand the big picture, everything contributes to the process and the end result. And so, whether it's script in practice, or watching film, or you're in your office late at night and you’re just trying to diagnose something else, or scribbling on a notepad, or coaching in an individual period. There's something to be gained from all of it. I don't know what fun it would be if you didn't find the joy in all those things. So, I'm super excited. This is a great time for everybody in the National Football League, and coaches are no different. I can't wait."

Q: How important is it to you to go out there set the tone early against a division opponent to start the season?

Coach McDaniels: "Division games, that's the first thing we have to try to accomplish when you set out for your goals during the course of the season, it's trying to compete and win your own division. So, we know these almost count double in the standings, if you will. We're trying like heck to get to know these guys now. It would be the same urgency if we had somebody else on the schedule. It's just we know these guys a little bit more -- at least a lot of our players do that have played against them. We know we're going see them again in so many weeks. No question that division games are critical, division games on the road are critical. We're going to put everything we got into this one and give it all we have on Sunday."

Q: What do you like from cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on the outside?

Coach McDaniels: "Rock's a really competitive guy. He competes in every single practice drill we have, he gives our guys some fits, he's physical. He won't back down from anybody and does a good job of competing. He's a smart player, very well prepared, professional, works really hard at his craft, takes great care of his body. There's not a lot of things that Rock does that I would change. I'm excited to have him as a part of our football team. Looking forward to seeing him compete on Sunday, too."

Q: Is your family going to be at the game and how pumped are they for you?

Coach McDaniels: "Unfortunately -- well fortunately -- I have a brother in the NFL, too, so they have to split duties a little bit. He has a home game, so my mom and dad will be in Houston for the opening day. That'll be fun for them. I'll be excited for them to be there supporting him. Everybody in my family is super excited. These opportunities only come around so many times in your life, if ever, and that's not lost on me. This is our first opportunity as a football team, and my first as the head coach of the Raiders, to really take our team into a regular season game. The environment we expect to be electric and I'm certainly looking forward to that and they'll be watching. They'll be watching."

Q: Do they wear the split jerseys?

Coach McDaniels: "When we play Houston, it's here at Allegiant. I think they'll be in Silver and Black -- they'll be in Silver and Black. (laughter)"

Q: How do you prepare to go against Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack?

Coach McDaniels: "It's not easy. They're two incredible football players, and again, I can say that about a lot of guys on their team. They have a tremendous amount of talent. This is probably one of the most talented teams we're going to play all year, if not the most talented. They deserve a tremendous amount of credit for putting this this group together. I know (General Manager) Tom Telesco and Brandon [Staley] have really worked hard at trying to put together a team in their vision. They've really gone out and tried to make their team better, and they have. I've competed against both of them multiple times, and thankfully never on the same field at the same time. You could kind of put maybe more attention to one than the other, if you will. You got to do a good job. There are no shortcuts around this one, you have to do a good job of using your techniques and playing with good fundamentals. We have to do a good job of trying to get the ball out on time, when we're supposed to. You pick your spots when you're going to try to do something and hold the ball longer, or what have you, based on the play you're trying to accomplish. This is a big challenge. They present a lot of issues offensively on their own and so seeing them on the same field obviously will be difficult, but we're hard at work trying to figure out how to create some offense against their whole group, but they'll definitely be a challenge."

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter