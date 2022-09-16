From the Locker Room:  Las Vegas Raiders Luke Masterson

HENDERSON, Nev.-Luke Masterson burst into the National Football League not as a first-round pick, but as an undrafted free agent.

From the moment he arrived in the desert, his grit and fight have set him apart. he didn't make the Silver and Black by luck, he earned it.

Masteron, fueled by the grit he learned from a hard-working father of seven, and a mother who diligently raised them, simply showed up for work every day and earned his spot among the professional athletics elite club.

Respected by his teammates, and loved by his coaches, the pide of Naples, Florida has been able to establish himself early in his career as a fan favorite, and considerable contributor.

Early in camp, I asked Josh McDaniel about Masterson. He raved about his emerging rookie star, "He's playing both linebacker spots. As a rookie, he's worn the green dot a little bit in these preseason games, which is not an easy thing to do right off the bat. He's handling a lot of communication. He's in the middle of every run play as you've seen. (He's) tough, active, works extremely hard in the weight room, works extremely hard to make sure his body is ready to go. He's got a maturity about himself at this point in his career that I really, really like. He's impressed us with that in the way he goes about his day to day. And he's competing in the kicking game. A lot of these guys are learning how to do that, because some of them didn't really play in those roles in college, but as you know, you either start on offense, on defense or you better play a factor in the kicking game or it's hard to get to the game on Sunday. So Luke is really working hard at that area of his game as well, but he has the right mindset. He's a middle linebacker, and he plays like it and he works like it every day."

Take time to watch my interview below from the locker room:

The Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) kick off at home in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, facing the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at 1:25 PM PDT.

