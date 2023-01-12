Crosby Explains Why McDaniels Never Lost Raiders Locker Room

Despite a disappointing 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby takes us inside the locker room to explain why Josh McDaniels never lost his team.

HENDERSON, Nev.-There is no other way to describe the Las Vegas Raiders 2022 regular season than disappointing. As the season went on, I repeatedly reported that while many fans had lost faith in Josh McDaniels, the locker room hadn't.

While a malnourished fan base sold on promises of "Just Win Baby," from their organization clamors to see that mantra come true, the players in the locker had a different view.

Repeatedly, on and off the record, players discussed their thoughts with me, and not one had turned on McDaniels.

How can that be? How can a fan base that is so upset see things so wildly different than their beloved Raiders players?

I have known Maxx Crosby for years and covered him throughout his career at Eastern Michigan University. His coach Chris Creighton was on my radio show weekly, and Herb Haygood, who served on the staff, remains one of my best friends to this day, and is very close to Crosby.

I can tell you that wherever Crosby plays, he is beloved by his teammates. His motor is always going, and players respect him for his maximum effort all of the time.

While Crosby is warm and kind , he is a beast on the field and never afraid to speak his mind. While fans quickly dismiss players they disagree with, it would be wrong of you, if you respect Crosby, not to hear him out.

I asked Crosby to explain to Raider Nation how the new regime, which they judge simply on wins and losses, has not only kept the support of the locker room and has the players excited about what is coming.

Crosby echoed what many players have said on and off the record about their new coach and his approach to building the Raiders. "We love Josh (McDaniels). I think he has done a great job. It is just obviously as fans, you want it right now, and as players, you want it right now; you want to win. Eleven out of twelve months, I am all in on football, and I know that the coaches are as well. From an outside perspective, you obviously want it right now."

Indeed, there will be critics of Crosby who deflect his comments with a passive, "What is he supposed to say." Those people don't know The Condor.

Crosby isn't afraid of calling out a coach, a teammate, or a colleague if necessary. As long as I have known him, I can say that he is one of the most genuine and sincere people I know, in football or outside of it.

Crosby elaborated on McDaniels and why he hasn't lost the locker room by saying, "The thing about Josh, is he has been consistent, and that is all you can ask for. At the end of the day we are all in this to do the same thing, and that is win. We want to bring Super Bowls, and we want to do all of these big things, but it's a process."

Fans and critics of McDaniels have a right to look back at last season, see the genuine excitement that led the Silver and Black into 2022, and ask what went wrong.

Crosby addressed that, "Obviously, coming from the playoffs last year, and winning ten games you don't expect to go 6-11 the next year. I 100% understand the fans frustration, and it is unacceptable (the losing). But, we know that we are going in the right direction, and that is all that matters."

Fans are frustrated, and they have decades of failure that have led to frustration. Maybe fans don't want to hear from Dave Ziegler or Josh McDaniels, but Maxx Crosby is a star. A devoted Raider, a captain, and a straight shooter.

If you can or can't get excited about the 2023 Raiders, that is your prerogative. But Crosby is, and for those looking for authentic reasons to be optimistic, that should be music to your ears.

If Crosby didn't feel that way, I can assure you he would have told you, or I wouldn't have asked the question.

Everyone is disappointed with 2022, but the calendar has flipped. This roster has a lot of question marks, but it also has a lot of answers. One of the biggest just told you why he believes in his coach.

