September 29, 2021
Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XXXXXII

Each and every week, Matt Hladik from The Spun joins us for our Sports Illustrated Raider Maven Podcast: Around the World of the NFL.
Author:
Publish date:

Henderson, Nev.--Each week, Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven goes around the world of the NFL, talking Las Vegas Raiders and all things pro football with Matt Hladik.

In this week's episode, we take a deep dive into the pool that is Raider Nation. This sports franchise has amazing fans who span the globe, many of whom have never seen their beloved Raiders live.

On this podcast each week, we get into the topics that surround the game and the NFL as a whole, while never forgetting or taking our focus far from the Raiders. In this week's episode we discuss a myriad of NFL issues, both light and heavy in nature:

· Are the Las Vegas Raiders as good as they seem?

· What about the historic Raiders start?

· Are the 3-0 Denver Broncos for real?

· Are the Kansas City Chiefs in a tough spot?

· Does the Los Angeles Chargers bounce-back mean anything?

· How good is QB Justin Herbert?

· Why is the NFL ruining itself with so many flags and penalties?

· Are the fear of lawsuits the reason for all the flags?

· Are the NFL players frustrated with all of the penalties?

· Is player safety really a big deal when the National Football League adds the seventeenth game?

· How good is the ESPN Manningcast?

· Is the broadcast with Eli and Peyton Manning changing American viewing habits?

· The University of Alabama’s Nick Saban’s recruiting job on ESPN, for Archie Manning?

· Was it just Nick being Nick?

