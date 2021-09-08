K.J. Wright Already a Great Fit

K.J. Wright is already benefitting the Las Vegas Raiders as they march towards Monday Night Football versus the Baltimore Ravens.

The signing of Super Bowl-winning linebacker K.J. Wright has brought out that burning desire to prove all his doubters wrong.

The Las Vegas Raiders made it official on Monday by signing Wright to the senior roster after spending the entire offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Frustration is the word that best describes how he felt this offseason, nearly six months without a team interested in him.

The ex-Seattle Seahawk linebacker expected to sign within the first two days of free agency, but that wasn't the case until the Raiders made an offer last week.

"They made an offer and we just went from there. And they said, 'K.J. we would love to have you and I said I'd love to be there, just make an offer', and they made it happen," said Wright in the conversation he had with the Raiders.

New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley was the first to call Wright and express interest in him. It only made sense to come to Las Vegas and reunite with his first defensive coordinator after spending the early years of his career under Bradley's defense in Seattle.

"It was a really good feeling coming here, the vibes are really good. I know Coach Bradley since my rookie year and the funny thing, Coach Smith actually coached my defensive coordinator in Seattle Ken Norton Jr. So that whole connection was there, and so it just felt really good," said Wright.

Bradley's defensive system is known for playing fast and creating turnovers, but understanding the terminology and verbatim of Bradley's defense makes it easy for him to fit into the defense a lot quicker.

Wright expected to come in on day one and play for the Silver and Black as they already suffer from injuries in the linebacker position.

