Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller on Development of the OL

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are set for many years at left tackle with Kolton Miller signed to a long-term deal.

The personal bodyguard for Derek Carr is an elite NFL left tackle and has even at his young age, become a mentor on the offensive line.

Miller spoke at training camp about the development of the offensive line and much more. You can watch that entire press conference below, and read the transcript:

Tackle Kolton Miller

Q: What was your initial reaction to Denzelle Good’s retirement?

Miller: “Yeah, he was with me when I was a rookie and going through that. And the time he’s been on the team, he's been a great influence, hard worker. He's had some setbacks with injuries. I hope this is just like a little setback. I hope could maybe reach return. I don't know his mentality. I just got to say goodbye to him. But yeah, he was he was working his ass off on and off the field. So, love that dude. Appreciate him. I hope he’s good.”

Q: Can you talk about Dylan Parham’s development and what you're seeing out of him? Him and Alex Leatherwood specifically?

Miller: “Yeah. Dylan and Alex, of course they don't they don't talk a whole lot. They're just more like they get in and grind every day. You can really tell with like the focus, the demeanor that they bring. They come to work each day.”

Q: Is that Sons of Anarchy shirt for the offensive line this year?

Miller: “No, we were first given these last year but the whole team has got them. Actually, I haven't even seen the show yet. I hear it’s pretty good. But I just think this looks sweet to be honest.”

Q: What’s the offensive line’s expectations when you see how others perceive you across social media?

Miller: “ I mean, there's a lot of distractions outside the building, but really, we want to keep as together as we can, keep all the noise in here. We like to set our own expectations and try to exceed that. Really, it starts internally, at least for me and I know for a lot of us. Of course, you hear it. You see it and you can’t always ignore it. But I feel as a group we set our own expectations and we strive to achieve them each day.”

Q: What are the feelings to know the pads are coming on tomorrow?

Miller: “Yeah, we ready. We ready. I'm excited. We finally get to go pop; we get to go compete. It's different when you have like no pads and stuff and defenders are just working you know more hands and stuff. So, now we get to feel the bull rush, get run off the ball in the run game. It's going to be awesome. I'm looking forward to it. And I hear we might have some goal line tomorrow. Yeah, we’re getting it off right.”

Q: How important was that to get those reps together and start building some chemistry and cohesion as an offensive line towards the end of last year?

Miller: “I think it's next man up mentality from experienced guys and we had a young group last year. We still have a growing group this year and guys competing to try to get a spot. So, it's just a mindset each day to work your ass off and compete as much as you can and push the guys across from you and it will make us better because of it.”

Q: Are you kind of excited to see how far this offensive line has grown tomorrow with just getting the pads on?

Miller: “Yeah, I'm sure you guys will be excited, and we may have like some footwork issues and this and that. But no, I'm excited because that's the first step. We got a game pretty soon, so getting things popping and everything nailed in will be really good for us.”

Q: Brandon Parker mentioned running a lap for a false start and the accountability. We've been talking a lot about accountability. What has that been like?

Miller: “Yeah, we want to eliminate self-inflicted penalties. So, we try to really focus in for our own accountability. If we have an issue, then we take a lap. We don't say anything, it's just next man up. We don’t stop practice and we just got to hold each other to a higher standard. So, that's how we're trying to execute that.”

Q: Do you feel like you guys are doing a better job of mitigating those self-inflicted penalties so far?

Miller: “Right. Yep. Through work each day and focus and keeping each other accountable.”

Q: What do you think's been one of the most impressive things about the offensive line this year?

Miller: “I feel like we really click together. I feel we really push off each other's. Like I said, it’s a very competitive room but there's still love for each other. We want each other to get better. I think the best group you want to have, guys that care about each other but will compete the ass off every day.”

Q: A few different guys working next to you, mainly John Simpson and Dylan Parham. What have you seen from the young guys on the interior and ongoing competition and how they have performed so far?

Miller: “Again, we have a really competitive group. Guys come to work each day. And I think with pads coming in tomorrow, guys being able to really take that next step, I think would be huge.”

Q: Can you give us your thoughts on Lester Cotton?

Miller: “Lester, he’s going into year four and he’s been competing his ass off and watching him grow. The growth in strength and speed and everything. He’s been one guy to look at that’s surprised me for sure.”

Q: How important are the preseason games for guys like Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford in your opinion?

Miller: “ Yeah, I mean with starters, or just for everyone, you get back in that groove. You treat preseason like a regular game as far as like your pregame routine and going out and competing. And you go through those same steps. So, there's that piece and there's also just getting film out there. Getting used to playing against a different guy across from you. So, I think that's huge for everybody.”

Q: You consider yourself a Big Ten guy now?

Miller: “That’s crazy. No, I think it will be great for competition with UCLA and USC going to the Big Ten. I hope they got their class schedule set down because leaving on a Friday after finals and then having to fly four or five hours that’s a lot to ask. And it’s going to be a little bit colder. They will get it all situated.”

