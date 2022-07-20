Las Vegas Raiders Kolton Miller on the State of the Silver and Black

Henderson, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders opened training camp this morning, and as usual, the eyes of the National Football League rest on the Silver and Black.

On a team riddled with stars, perhaps none as are respected as Kolton Miller. Lauded around the NFL as a steady, consistent, and dominating player, Miller has all of the tools to leap from great to elite.

He talked openly about the new Las Vegas Raiders system being implemented by Josh McDaniels, his teammates, and much more.

· As the Las Vegas Raiders, and Josh McDaniels install a new system, how is that coming along?

· What does Kolton Miller see as far as how much he can improve his own career?

· What does Miller need to work on?

· How many areas can he improve on?

· What are is early Impressions of Dylan Parham, the Las Vegas Raiders rookie offensive lineman.

· How different is Miller’s role in a new system?

· Does Miller see any new wrinkles or looks from Alex Leatherwood?

· How are Leatherwood’s feet developing?

· Is there a sense of motivation on the offensive line with that group being singly picked out as the weak point to the offense?

· Miller talks about his leadership role, from simply showing his teammates how to work and prepare?

· Last year was a very tight team, does this team feel as close? What are the differences from last year?

· After only four years in the NFL, is it hard for Miller to accept the role of the “Old guy?”

· Miller talks about his new love for the UFC?

