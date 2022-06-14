Raiders' Leatherwood on New Regime, Offseason, More

The Las Vegas Raiders' Alex Leatherwood spoke after practice about the new regime, his offseason, and much more.

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' new regime of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler have a lot of weapons in their new Silver and Black arsenal.

One of their young weapons, out of the University of Alabama is sophomore offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood.

He stepped to the microphone after practice to talk about a myriad of subjects. You can watch the video below, or read the transcript below.

Guard/Tackle Alex Leatherwood

Q: Last year, you played two positions and started two positions, but so far in minicamp you’ve been working at tackle a lot. What's it been like being back at that spot and how do you feel like you've improved this offseason?

Leatherwood: “This spring I've worked multiple positions. I feel like it's all about just giving that value of versatility and being able to play wherever the team needs me and stuff like that. But it's been going great.”

Q: What would you say you learned from your rookie season that you put into your focus this offseason going into your second year?

Leatherwood: “A lot. I mean, just the speed of the game being a pro, the whole nine yards. Last year being my first year and this year being in year two, kind of like know what to expect. It's not all brand new. So, just building off all the things I learned last year, making them even better.”

Q: Were there some things during your physical training this offseason that you've kind of put more attention to really get you ready for this season?

Leatherwood: “Not necessarily, just being a better player overall in everything. I feel like you can't be perfect at anything, so I worked everything.”

Q: Did you immediately get to work, or did you give yourself the time to absorb everything that happened last year?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, a couple of weeks of course, just because it's a long season. So, naturally you've got to give your body a break. Spent a little time with family, but after that hit the ground running.”

Q: Any particular place you went to work out on your own in the offseason?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, I spent some time in Dallas and here mostly. Just Dallas and here.”

Q: Did you get a chance to watch some film? What did you draw from that when you sat down to watch yourself last year?

Leatherwood: “Yeah of course, sat down and watched the season all over again and really pinpointing where I could have been better, the things to work on. Like I said, everything, but just taking notice of the things I could have done better and things like that. So, that's how I went about that.”

Q: How has Duke Manyweather helped you refine your game in the offseason?

Leatherwood: “He’s helped me a lot. Just basically taking things back to the basics, Not putting the car in front of the horse, things like that. So, just going back to the basics and the fundamentals of o-line play, pass protection, the run game, stuff like that. So, just breaking it all down, that kind of thing.”

Q: Was there ever a point where things kind of slowed down for you during your rookie year?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, I feel like halfway to about three-quarters through, that's when like everything started to slow down. I started to understand what I really needed to do as a o-lineman and to be a good o-lineman in the league, stuff like that. So, from that point forward, I felt like that's when I began to grow.”

Q: You mentioned going back to the basics. Was working on your hand use one of those things you did this offseason?

Leatherwood: “Not necessarily violent hands, but just having them in the right spot. Eye discipline, things like that. Just putting your hands in the right spot, getting that down first, and then being violent with it, that kind of thing when I'm talking about taking it back to the basics.

Q: When we talked to Kolton (Miller), he said he noticed your work in the weight room. Did you correlate that to what you need to do to improve on the line?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, of course. Just being a strong player, having a good core, good balance and body control in pass protection and in the run game and stuff like that. So, of course naturally this offseason I hit the weight room hard because you can never be too strong. Cleaned up my diet a little bit and all of that good stuff.”

Q: Do you feel it's important to have a set position before training camp?

Leatherwood: “Like, is it important for me? Oh, no, not really because just like I said earlier, the value of being a versatile player and just having that value to play anywhere on the line, that adds value to you as a player, as a teammate. So, it's all just contribution to the team.”

Q: What are some of your first impressions of Mick Lombardi?

Leatherwood: “Great impressions. I feel like this spring has been awesome. I feel like we're just being where our feet are, not having any expectations or anything like that, but really trying to focus on getting better today and the next day, getting better that day. It’s been great.”

Q: Early in the year, was it tough to kind of block out some of the outside noise when you're trying to find your footing a little bit and trying to adjust to the league?

Leatherwood: “Yeah, of course. Naturally at first it was. you I mean, I'm human. I got emotions. I'm also prideful in what I do and my product. So, at first definitely it was a distraction a little bit. Not anything crazy, but I learned to just block all that out and just be where my feet are and focus on me and getting better every day, every day, every day, no matter what anybody says because my coaches, my team, my teammates, they all believe in me. I believe in myself.

